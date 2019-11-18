Kyle Moore ends 2019 kickboxing campaign with gold medal spree

KICKBOXING TALENT, Kyle Moore ended a sensational 2019 just like he started it - with a remarkable gold medal haul!

The 12 year-old Derry boy, who was crowned World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) European champion earlier this year, finished his season with a series of gold medals at various events across Europe.

He has recently returned from the Flanders Open in Antwerp, Belgium where he won three gold and one bronze medal and Kyle also won double gold at the Bristol Open and gold at the U16 category at the BMA Rumble competition in Dublin.

The future looks bright for the youngster who has competed in 16 tournaments internationally and nationally, ranging from U12 to U16 and team events.

The St Columb's College student has finished 2019 with 34 podium places in total, including 21 gold, eight silver and five bronze medals. That total includes eight WAKO titles!

At the tender age of 12 he has stepped up to the U15 on the WAKO World Series circuit and competed in the following:

Irish Open (Dublin) PF OC U15 -42kg (Silver); Hungarian Open (Budapest) PF OC U15 -42kg (Silver); Best fighter (Italy/Rimini) PF OC U15 -42kg (Silver); Belgium Open (Antwerp) PF OC U15 -42kg (Gold).

It's been a sensational year and 2020 promises to be even better as he plans to kick off the New Year competing at the WAKO Golden Glove in Venice next January.

His proud father, Paul, paid tribute to his son's coaches at Kellys Freestyle Martial Arts.

"It's a remarkable feat for a 12 year-old, being current WAKO & WAKO World Series 2019 World No.1 in two different age categories of U12 & U15 at his own weight class of -42kg," he said.

"This would not be possible without the hard work and dedication that his two coaches Gary Kelly and Eamon Lynn put in, not only with Kyle but across the sport and at our own club of Kellys Freestyle Martial Arts.

"They really are something special as a team and nobody knows the sacrifices and hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

"If 2020 is as half as successful as 2019 we will be doing alright," he added. "Onwards to the Golden Glove In Venice Italy in January to start the WAKO circuit again and for Kyle to officially start his older cadet journey.

"His achievements this year will be hard to surpass but he will give it ago and hopefully

maintain his world number 1 status with also qualifying for the Ireland team again to

fight in the World championships in Serbia next August