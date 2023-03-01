Faypoint Amy who won the sixth race in 27.82 with (from left) Kealan O’Kane, Orla Wray & Kevin O’Kane

As expected, after her brilliant semi-final win the previous week, Lady Jo Ann was a red-hot 1/3 favourite to win the final and the November ‘20 bitch did not disappoint! Lady Jo Ann is normally a slow starter but she had her trapping boots on for the final. Indeed, well away from trap six, she took the lead on the run to the first bend and it really was race over at that early stage in the race.

She galloped on very strongly from that point and never looked in danger, coming home to win by seven-and-a-half lengths in a flying time of 41.63 and that broke the track record that she recorded in the semi-finals the previous week.

A delighted Joe McVeigh received his trophy and prize money after the race and I’m sure the Belfast based owner will now be targeting marathon events around the country for his top class stayer.

Lady Jo Ann who won the Red Shilling Memorial 745 Marathon in 41.63 with owner Jack McVeigh (right) and Frank McCullough. Thanks to the sponsors Marcus Tong & Madeleine Ellis.

In the first race over the sprint distance it was the unraced Finnside Gem that came out on top. She broke well and ran on well to win in a time of 17.05 at odds of 5/2 for the Lifford based owner Joseph White.

The second race, also over the sprint distance, went to Riada Ice who was a good winner in her previous race at the track.

She once again showed her good early pace in Monday night’s race and never looked in danger, winning by two lengths in a time of 17.27 at odds of 5/2 for local trainer Willie Mullan.

In the third race Budge’s Girl was well punted at 5/2 before the off and the June ‘21 bitch never gave her supporters a moment's worry. She was an easy three length winner in a good time of 16.74 for local owner Brendan McLaughlin.

Fifebhoy Shandy who won the last race in 16.48 with Damian Cullen

In the fifth race over 500 yards, track specialist Old Bleach was having her first run back after a few months lay-off but she showed no ill effects, breaking well and the well-supported 5/4 favourite soon was in the clear and stayed on strongly to win by just under four lengths in a very good time of 27.56 for Antrim based owner Brendan McCann.

In race six the bookmakers were in trouble once again. Faypoint Amy was well supported at 5/2 and she again was a trap-to-line winner in a good time of 27.82 for local owner Kevin O'Kane.

The seventh race was over 500 yards and Markstreet Flow showed good early pace to lead by a few lengths but near the final bend Footfield Rose closed the early pacesetter right down.

Around the final bend she went to the front and she won in a time of 27.85 for Tyrone based owner Martin Hagan.

Finally, in the last race on the card last Monday night at the Lone Moor Road venue, was a competitive looking race on form. However, the punters got this one spot on once again.

