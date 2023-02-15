Corgregg Tobin who won the Run Happy at Stud 500 in 27.93 with (from left) Orla Wray, Kevin & Kealan O’Kane and Alex Begley.

And it turned out to be a very good night indeed for local greyhound owner, Kevin O'Kane who recorded a double on the card at the Lone Moor Road venue.

The first leg came in race three over the sprint distance with Faypoint Alex winning top prize. The March ‘20 dog had been well beaten in his last two races at the track but it was a different story this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faypoint Alex broke well from trap three and he never put a foot wrong coming home over four lengths clear in a time of 16.71 at odds of 2/1.

Clodaghs Gift who won the first race in 17.01 with Rhylie McBride

The second leg of the double came in the next race on the card over 500 yards. Kevin's Corgrigg Tobben was beaten in two photo finishes in his last two races at Dundalk and once again he was involved in a close finish but on this occasion he came out on top.

Murmuration led from trap five but Corgrigg Tobben joined in and soon took the lead along the back straight. However, it turned into a real nail-biter with Murmuration and the well-punted favourite Bravemansgame, 6/4 into 4/5, challenging strongly near the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, Corgrigg Tobben - who was a 3/1 shot – just pulled out a bit more and held on to win by a neck in a time of 27.93 to land the double for the Sniper kennels.

In the last race on the card over the sprint distance the punters got it right in the pre-race betting.

Riada Jean was a good winner of two sprints at the tail end of last year at the track but she had been well beaten in her last two races at Dundalk. It turned out that the move back to Brandywell was just what was needed. Well punted from 2/1 into 6/4 before off, she broke on level terms but in a matter of strides she went a few lengths clear and she never looked in danger after that, winning by a length and a half in a time of 16.96 for her Foyle Road based trainer, Willie Mullan.

Meanwhile the first race on the card went to Clodagh’s Dream. She broke well from traps and came home a two lengths winner in a time of 17.01 at odds of 6/4 for Lifford based trainer Niall McGhee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second race over the sprint distance, the 5/4 favourite Free Play came out on top. He initially looked in trouble around the opening bends when in fourth place but he came with a strong run on the outside to get up and win by a length in a time of 17.05 for local owner Conor Colby.

The fifth race was over 525 yards and once again the favourite did the business. Generous Story was well supported at generous odds of 7/4 and she made a mockery of the price. She flew from traps and won very easily by five lengths in a time of 29.46 for Broughshane based owner, Charles Baxter.

In the sixth race over 500 yards Hey Blast, who was disappointing in his last race over the sprint distance, showed the step up in trip was spot on. Well away at traprise, he led by several lengths and although he tired a bit on the run to the line, he managed to hold on to win by under a length in a time of 28.35 for local owner Mark Canning.