Galliagh Darkie, pictured with owner Ciaran McLaughlin.

The September ‘21 blue dog looked to have a tough task in the race with Shesanicelady and Baby Yaya in opposition who both had good form on their cards.

However, Longrange Rabid made full use of a good trap six draw and was well away. He led on the run to the bend and after tracking well he came home to win in a time of 16.61 for Tyrone based owner Hugh Mullan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the third race over the 500 yards, Trip Moss Flyer was an impressive winner. The May ‘22 pup was back in her favoured trap one and she took full advantage. She was soon in command and she galloped on strongly to win by over six lengths in a good time of 27.81 for Ballinderry based owner Matthew Talbot.

Monday Night 300 Sprint winner at Brandywell, Longrange Rapid. Photo by Andy Mallon.

In race six over the sprint distance Sniper Roro, who was beaten in its last two races at Lifford, showed improved form back at Brandywell where he won his first race. He looked well drawn in trap one and was well supported before the off at 2/1. He never gave the punters a moment's worry as he shot up the inside of the track and it was race over at that point. He never looked in danger and won by just under two lengths in a time of 16.95 for local owner Kevin O'Kane.

Next Monday night the semi-finals of the Red Shilling Marathon will be the main races on the card and the first race will be at 8pm as normal.

Galliagh Darkie Records fastest time at Lifford

There was racing as normal last Friday and Sunday night at Lifford and the star performance of the weekend took place on last Friday night’s card when Galliagh Darkie showed brilliant pace to win in the fastest time of the year at the track.

Sniper Roro with, from left, Kevin O’Kane with his son Kealan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galliagh Darkie had won the previous week at the track in a time of 29.45 but he was well supported at 5/2 into 6/4 before the off and an improved performance was expected.

Galliagh Darkie flew from traps and he was several lengths clear going into the opening bends and he pulled further clear and at the line he won by just under nine lengths in a flying time of 28.78 for Derry based owner Ciaran McLaughlin. With Galliagh Darkie only being a February ‘22, he looks to have a very bright future ahead.

On Sunday night’s card there were several good performances on the card. In the fifth race over 575 Illnotbethere, who was a good winner the previous week over 550 yards, was 2/1 favourite to win as the step up in trip looked tailor-made for the strong stayer. And she didn’t disappoint! Kooga King from trap four led up around the opening bends with Moyola Croira from trap two second and Illnotbethere a few lengths back in third.

Going around the final bends Illnotbethere moved into second but she still was three lengths behind Kooga King coming into the home straight. However, she loves the uphill run to the line at Lifford and surged to the front and had a length to spare in a fast time of 31.79 for Donegal based owner Gerard McGettitan and trainer Tony Maxwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last race over the sprint distance Dromrich Shadow, who was a good winner a few weeks ago at the track, was up in grade in Sunday night’s race but he showed impressive pace from trap two to take the lead near the bend and came home over two lengths clear in a time of 17.62 for Dublin based owner David Byrne and trainer John Durrigan.