The LYCRA Company staff from their Maydown plant preparing to take part in the 2024 Waterside Half Marathon.

Over 30 staff from The LYCRA Company’s plant in Maydown are looking forward to playing a lead role in the 41st edition of the Waterside Half Marathon when it returns to local streets and greenways on Sunday, September 1st.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The industry leading manufacturer of fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries is partnering with event organisers, Derry City and Strabane District Council as lead sponsors of the event and their staff are set to back it in large numbers.

The LYCRA Company has registered 18 individuals and two relay teams for the event which sold out in record time last month and will man the final water station on the course at Bay Road as runners head into the home straight down the quay, over the Peace Bridge and into Ebrington Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The LYCRA Company is delighted to be partnering with the Waterside Half Marathon as sponsors for 2024,” said The LYCRA Company’s Maydown Technical Manager, James McMonagle. “We were keen to partner with an event that promotes community spirit and healthy choices, so the Waterside Half represents an ideal fit.

“It is one of the longest running sports events in the North West, and one that brings the whole community together whether they are taking part or supporting the runners. As a company, the mental and physical wellbeing of our employees is a high priority and we have seen first hand the positive health impact that physical activity has had for our staff.

“The original route of the event was a run out to our location in Maydown and back and Lycra® fibres are used in a lot of the gear runners wear on race day, so there are lots of synergies between our company and this brilliant event.”

The LYCRA Company Technician and Foyle Valley club member, Micky McDermott, is one of the more experienced runners of the group and he has fond and emotional memories of taking part in the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been involved with the club since its inception in the early ’90s and the Waterside Half has always been a highlight of the season,” explained Micky, “In the ’90s it was an out and back run through Maydown but the course has improved a lot over the years to take in more of the city and the greenways, the four bridges course for this year looks brilliant.

“My daughter Aine is doing her first ‘half’ at it this year and she talked me into doing it one night. I’m not going to put myself under any pressure looking for a time this year I’m just going to go out and enjoy it!”

Toni Devlin is a new addition to the team at The LYCRA Company having taken up a Business Support Co-ordinator role in May of this year.She ran the full 13.1 miles at last year’s event however a broken finger has curtailed her training so she has opted for the relay element with colleagues, Michael Hegarty and Emma Walker.

“Preparing for the Waterside Half Marathon has been a great way for me to meet other members of the team at The LYCRA Company, ” admitted Toni who also plays second row for City of Derry Rugby Club Ladies, “I started doing the Derry City Parkrun in January but I haven’t been able to run as much this year because of my finger so it’s great to have the option to still take part on race day through the relay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m doing the last leg that includes passing my colleagues at the water station so hopefully they’ll give me a lift and I’m looking forward to finishing at Ebrington Square again and seeing my husband Sean who is running the full distance.”

Business Support team member Andrew King will be one of those manning that water station on Bay Road.

“I’m delighted with the spot we have on the new greenway,” added Andrew, “We’re the last water station on the route, a lot of runners will be hitting the wall at this point, so we’ll be doing all we can to give them a lift as they head into the final two miles.

“I’ve always been into sport and played rugby with City of Derry and YMCA but I’m not much of a runner, so this is a great chance to get the race day buzz and give something back to those taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having such a big group involved in the event has brought us all together and has been great for work morale, I’d certainly recommend it to other companies to get involved.”

Details of the full route map and race day details are available on the event website at www.derrystrabane.com/whm

If you or your company are interested in getting involved in the Waterside Half Marathon, you can contact the Derry and Strabane Events Team at [email protected]