Olympian U19 4X200m mixed relay team, left to right, Eoghan and Ellen O'Donnell, Bonnie Gillard and Donal Og O'Brien.

Twenty two of the Derry club's athletes travelled to compete and the Olympian flame was certainly burning brightly with plenty of season's bets, personal bests and a collection of Ulster & N.I. medals coming back to the club.

In fact, a total of two gold medals, nine silver, three bronze and four fourth placed finishes were secured and all the club's medalists and fourth place finishers will turn their attention to the All Ireland Indoor Championships later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For some of our athletes it was their first time competing in the indoor arena, therefore it was an impressive outing for all those involved.

Kellie Carty and Malachy Mullan with their jumps medals on Sunday in Abbotstown.

The club throwers had an early start on day one when Ciara McDaid threw a season's best of 10.51m to claim a silver medal. Joining Ciara on the podium was Maeve McGeehin who threw a PB of 9.45m to claim a bronze medal.

Later in the day, Aoife McGeehin was in action in the U16s and won a silver medal when she threw a PB of 9.54m.

On day two, Hanna Carty competed in the U13 Girls and earned herself a qualification for the All Irelands in Athlone when she finished in fourth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellen O’Donnell and Victoria Adeogun were in action in the U19 age group and finished in fourth and fifth place.

Maeve McGeehin and Ciara McDaid are all smiles with their podium finishes in the U14 girls Shot Put.

The ever-improving Charlie McHugh threw a new PB of 8.50m in the U18 Shot Put.

Olympian's sprinters were in action in a number of events. In the U14 boys 60m final, Dylan Curley ran a swift 8.61 seconds and was rewarded with a silver medal for his efforts, while Tei Chen finished in fifth place.

Lucy Campbell finished a very credible 6th place in a very competitive U14 girls 60m final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aine Strain was in action in the 60m and 200m where she finished in 8th place and 6th place respectively.

Callum Cassidy enjoyed a brilliant day out, finishing in 4th place in the U16 boys 60m and in silver medal position in the 200m. Callum was joined by team mate Patrick McHugh who finished in 6th place in the 200m final.

On day two, Martin Corbett added to the club’s medal tally, winning a well-deserved bronze medal in the U15 60m and Asme Hassel-Ayres finished in 4th place.

Charley Barr and Lucy Donaghy ran well in their heats with Charley being rewarded with a 5th place finish in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donal Og O’Brien ran an excellent 200m and was rewarded with a silver medal. Bonnie Gillard competed in the 60m and 200m, taking a silver medal in the 60m and finished in 5th place in the 200m.

Also competing well were Eoghan O’Donnell (8th U18 60m), Hanna Carty (5th 60m heat), Emmanuel Adeogun (8th 60m & 4th 200m heat) and Joseph Adeogun.

In the U19 Mixed relay Ellen and Eoghan O’Donnell, Bonnie Gillard and Donal Og O’Brien ran well and secured a bronze medal.

The club also had three athletes competing in the Hurdles. Hanna Carty finished in 7th place in the 60m hurdles final. Kellie Carty, Charley Barr and Lucy Donaghy all competed in the U15 hurdles and Lucy Campbell finished in 5th place in the U14 hurdles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Kellie Carty ran well in her U15 800m heat. Mollie Heaney decided to compete in the 800m and the 1,500m and finished in 5th place and 4th place in those respective events.Cara Heaney jumped an excellent 3.71m in the U14 long jump. Dylan Curley added to his silver medal tally, securing another in the U14 boys competition with a jump of 4.07m.Martin Corbett added another medal his collection where he earned a silver medal for an excellent jump of 4.41m.The club had two athletes in action in the Triple Jump. Kellie Carty was in excellent form where she secured a gold medal for an excellent jump of 9.13m. Malachy Mullen was also rewarded with a gold medal for a jump of 10.23m. Martin also won a silver medal in the high jump for his impressive 1.55m effort.The club would like to thank all its coaches and parents/guardians who made the long journey to Dublin to support all the athletes for their ongoing commitments and dedication to the club.

A massive well done to Olympian’s Sophie Parlour who was part Loughborough’s Gold medal winning 4x200m women's team at the recent British Universities Indoor Championships. A magnificent achievement for a dedicated, determined and exceptional athlete.Training