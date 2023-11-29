​The second of two memorial nights of greyhound racing this year will take place at Brandywell on Monday evening in memory of those associated with the sport in the city who have sadly passed away over the years.

Kyle McCarron pictured with Crack on Lady (left) who won in 27.96 at Brandywell and Killbobbin Annie who won in 16.76.

The first memorial night of racing took place in the summer and on Monday it will be an eight race card with races over all distance.

All races will be sponsored with prizemoney up for grabs and it is certain to attract a top class entry of greyhounds for this meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile there was racing last Monday night at the track and Finnside Gem, who won the Tri Distance competition the previous week, was back in action.

Brandywell winner Finnside Gem pictured with Joseph and Lorna White.

Although she was up in grade, she ran a great race to win. Her main strength is her early pace from trap five. She went several lengths clear but going into the final bends the strong stayer, Matty's Boy was starting to close and looked the likely winner.

However, Finnside Gem is very game and managed to hold on to win by a short head at odds of 3/1 in a fast time of 27.69 for Lifford based owner Joseph White.

And it also proved a good night for Donegal based owners. Crack on Lady was well supported from 6/4 into evens before the off and she never gave her supporters a moment's worry. Indeed, she broke quickly from trap two and came home an easy winner by over four lengths in a time of 27.96 for Donegal based Kyle McCarron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle made it a double in the last race on the card. Killbobbin Annie opened evens but that soon disappeared and she was 4/6 before the off. Once again early pace was the deciding factor in the race.

Charlie Coyle’s treble at Lifford on Sunday. Charles in centre with his two sons, Shane and Nathan. Shane is holding Wilms Blake, Charles is holding Roanna Rocket and Nathan is holding Roanna Debt.

Killbobbin Annie went several lengths clear at trap rise and although Drumcove Roxy from trap two was finishing well, Killbobbin Annie held on to win by a length in a time of 16.76 to land the double for the Donegal natives.

So don't forget there will be a fantastic night of racing in store for greyhound racing fans on Monday night at the Lone Moor Road venue with the memorial races serving up some mouthwatering action. First race is scheduled for 8pm as normal.

Mullan and Coyle Kennels triumph at Lifford

There was racing as normal at Lifford last Friday and Sunday night at the track and once again it was The Mullan and Coyle Kennels that dominated proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, each kennel secured four winners each. The Coyle kennel had one winner on Friday night with Scania Lad who won in a time of 29.52 while the Mullan kennel had two winners on the card when Rosshill Wildcat landed her third win in a row at the track, winning in a time of 29.17.

Leg two came in the last race over the sprint distance. Da w n Court Cookie was up in grade but she was an impressive winner in a time 17.83 to land the double.

On Sunday night the Coyle kennel had three winners on the card with the Mullan kennel having two.

Roanna Dept landed the first leg of the Coyle treble. The 4/5 favourite took full advantage of trap one and won in a time of 17.61.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leg two came in race five over the sprint distance. Roanna Rocket had a bit of luck in her race. She was behind approaching the first bend but there was major trouble on the outside and she shot through and went on to win in a time of 17.64.

The treble was clinched in race seven over 525 yards. Wilms Blake was an impressive trap-to-line winner in a time of 29.17 at odds of 5/2.

The first leg of the Mullan double came in race four. Springside McCoy, owned by Jim Dunne and Mark Ferry, took full advantage of trap six and the 5/4 favourite won in a time of 29.33 for the kennel.

The double arrived in the final race on the card over 525 yards. And it was a fantastic race as the two main runners where Breaghamore Mike, representing the Coyle kennel and Bravemansgame representing the Mullan kennel. And what a great race it was!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breaghamore Mick, a 2/1 shot, led by several lengths around the opening bends with Bravemansgame, the evens favourite, second. Going around the final bends Breaghamore Mike looked as if he would hold off the strong finishing Bravemansgame but just in the shadow of the winning line Bravemansgame got up to win by half a length to land the double for the Mullan kennel.