Clare and Nathan Coyle, representing Ciaran and John McLaughlin after 'Galliagh Black' was voted favourite performer at Nov 14th race meeting. Nathan is being presented with the Titanic Kennels Trophy by sponsor Jason Campbell (right). Greenfield Lark’s veteran winners' trophy was sponsored by Barry Holland.

It was great to see a clear night for the racing and the track was in top condition as it proved to be a great night for Limavady based owner/breeder, Seamus McCloskey, who had a double on the card.

‘Mineolasuperstar’ was noted running on really well in his first race at the track three weeks ago and he showed great improvement in his race on Tuesday night. Breaking well from trap six, he took the lead around the opening bends and galloped on well to win at odds of 2/1 in a time of 16.95. Indeed I think there will be more improvement when this black dog steps up in distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The double was landed in race five over 500 yards where ‘Nans Wren’ was well supported at evens to win, but there was also money for ‘Mineola Freddie’ at 2/1. The front two in the betting soon had the race between them. ‘Nans Wren’, a recent sprint winner, led up by a few lengths around the opening bends but ‘Mineola Freddie’ was a clear second. Going into the final bends he joined the early pacesetter and soon went clear to win by just under five lengths in a time of 28.06 to land the double for the Mineola kennel.

'Ballyea Rogue' who won the Greyhound Data World Wide Retirement & Rehoming Service Sprint in 16.91 with owner, Seamus Boyce.

In the first race on the card over the sprint distance, ‘Da Great Conor’ was well supported at 7/4 into evens before the off but he didn’t break well and his chance was gone. Instead it was ‘Rizeena’ from trap six that showed the best early pace and she tracked well around the bend before winning by over three lengths in a time of 17.05 for Letterkenny based owner, Robert Montgomery.

In race three, the bookmakers got a result. ‘Loughview Cain’ was well punted from 5/2 into 6/4 before the off and there was money for ‘Call You Tonight’ at 2/1 but although friendless in the betting, ‘Da Blue Khan’ at 5/1 came out on top. He broke level but swept around the outside to take the lead in the home straight and won by over a length in a time of 16.91 for Coalisland based owner, Francis Talbot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race four was a four dog race but it was a competitive market. ‘Rosehill Pele’ was evens favourite but there was also money for the other three runners. At trap rise ‘Beanos Snowflake’ broke well and soon went clear. The June ’20 bitch galloped on strongly to win by over four lengths in a time of 27.90 for Milford based owner, Colm Sweeney.

In race six over 500 yards, ‘Blackstone Dylan’ was hammered in from 2/1 to evens before the off and big improvement was expected as he was stepping up from the sprint distance to 500 yards. The money was spot on! ‘Curlew Bubble’ led from trap six but going along the back straight it was clear ‘Blackstone Dylan’ was showing big pace and he went past the early leader strongly around the final bends to win by over two lengths in a time of 28.20 for local owner, Kevin o'Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final race on the card was a sprint and it was the closest finish of the night with just over a length between four of the runners. ‘Ballyea Rogue’ just got the upper hand near the line to win by half a length in a time of 16.91 for Donegal based owner, Seamus Boyce.