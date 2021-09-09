Mizen to Malin Head: Day 4 Video Blog - 240 MILES in the bank as strategy change pays dividends!
Day 4 of Gavin McAteer's Mizen to Malin Head challenge and another 60 odd miles have been added to his total taking Gavin over the 240 mile mark!
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:18 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:20 pm
In tonight's Video Blog, Gavin tells how a change of strategy from the team helped provide the base for one of his most successful days yet and kept him on course to arrive in Derry's Guildhall Square on Saturday morning at 10.20am - where he hopefully be greeted by crowds of well wishers (Everyone welcome)!
Listen as he outlines how Day 4 went and what his plans are for Day 5 when he will be approaching Derry. And remember, to donate visit www.paypal.me/mizen2malin