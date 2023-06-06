More than 1,000 athletes are expected to hit the road of Strabane and Lifford for this weekend's Half Marathon.

The popular cross border event is hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with Lifford Strabane Athletics Club. Registration for the event has now closed and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, wished runners well and urged the public to familiarise themselves with the traffic and travel arrangements in place.

“I want to wish everyone taking part on Sunday an enjoyable and safe Strabane Lifford Half Marathon,” she said, “I’m delighted that we were able to find the funding to host the event this year as I know it is the highlight for the thriving athletics fraternity in the Strabane district and the Finn Valley.

“Whether you’re a seasoned runner or its your first Half Marathon, it’s an occasion to savour and I wish everyone the best of luck in their bid to achieve their goals on the day. There are some traffic restrictions in place on the morning of the race so I’d encourage motorists and anyone taking part to familiarise themselves with the arrangements.”

With the current spell of warm weather forecast to continue over the weekend, Mayor Logue reminded runners of the importance of preparing for the conditions.

"Temperatures are expected to get into the 20s during the event so I would urge runners to take the necessary steps to stay safe," she added, "You should hydrate well before, during and after the event and avail of the water stations on the course at the 3, 7,10 and 11.5 mile marks.

"It's also important to wear sunscreen and, if necessary, a hat to protect yourself from the elements. Spectators can play their part too by carrying water for runners."

To ensure the safety of both runners and motorists it will be necessary to introduce temporary traffic restrictions for a short time and disruptions to normal traffic will only be for a very short period of time. Commuters are being requested to, where possible, avoid travelling along the affected route during the event and if they must do so to follow the signed diversions and allow some extra time for your journey.

On the Donegal side of the border, the N15 southbound lane between Lifford and Clady will be closed from 8.30am until 1pm and diversions will be in place. There is NO PARKING at Melvin Sports Complex on the day of the event and there is designated Half Marathon Parking for participants at Canal Street Car Park directly behind the Alley Theatre, a short walk to the race meeting point at Melvin Sports Complex. Other available Car Parks – John Wesley Street, Lower Main Street, Upper Main Street, Butcher Street.

As the event is on a Sunday morning it may be prudent to allow a little extra time to reach Church Services in Strabane, Lifford, Castelfinn and Doneyloop. Police, Gardai and race marshals will be present around the race route to provide advice.