Faye Leonard pictured on the podium in Edinburgh.

​The North West Karate Federation had seven members of the club representing Northern Ireland at the recent Federation of Wado European championships held on Saturday, November 2nd last.

​The talented team had 15 competitors from all

over Northern Ireland competing at the Edinburgh event and the various representatives won an incredible total of six medals including one silver and five bronze medals.

The North West Karate Federation won three of those bronze medals – a fantastic return from the local club who continues to go from strength to strength.

The North West Karate Federation members pictured in Scotland.

NWKF member Celine Mclaughlin won bronze in Veteran female Kata while Faye Leonard won bronze in cadet ladies under 18 kumite (fighting) with excellent performances.

Meanwhile Jack McFadden-Hegarty won bronze in senior men under 60kgs kumite (fighting).

This was a fantastic result at an event with over 300 competitors from 17 countries at this top quality tournament.

The other team members Marcus Dennis, Adam Dennis, Harry Doherty and John McFadden all

North West Karate Federation members pictured in the warm-up area in Edinburgh's WADO Cup event.

missed out narrowly for bronze medals in each of their categories. The team has been training hard under coaches Sean Leonard, Kevin Mclaughlin and Liam Haslem (National Coach) for the last six months.

And judging by these latest performances, the team will expect to have more success in the upcoming National Karate Ireland championships in Waterford on November 24th next.