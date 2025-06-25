Pictured at the announcement of EY Northern Ireland’s sponsorship of the Waterside Half Marathon are, from left, Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aoife Warren, Lead Partner at EY and Ferran Arlandis, Delivery Consultant at EY.

EY Northern Ireland has been announced as an official sponsor of the 2025 Waterside Half Marathon and are planning a number of new initiatives to celebrate the event.

The professional services firm officially opened their new offices at Ebrington Plaza last month, their second location in the north and seventh on the island of Ireland, which stands only yards away from the Half Marathon start and finish line at the Ebrington Clock Tower.

The 42nd staging of the race on Sunday, September 7th is set to be the biggest and best in the event’s history and sold out in record time in May when all 3,250 places were snapped up. Event organisers Derry City and Strabane District Council are planning to celebrate the new partnership with a number of new post race elements at the finish line.

Ebrington Square will host the EY Race Village, where runners and supporters are encouraged to stay and celebrate their achievement after they finish. The vibrant hub will include dedicated physio and recovery zones, live music, refreshments, entertainment and an EY PB Bell that runners can ring in celebration of a personal best.

Head of Culture at Council, Aeidin McCarter, welcomed the announcement which was made at Ebrington this week.

“We are delighted to have EY on board for 2025,” she said. “Their new North West office is situated on the door step of our start and finish line and their team have shown genuine enthusiasm about getting involved on race day both as runners and supporters.

“Every year we strive to make the Waterside Half Marathon bigger and better and this partnership will allow us to create a race experience that runners and their family and friends will never forget. There is always so much positive energy and emotion at our race finish and, along with EY, we want to tap into that and create a party atmosphere for people to toast their achievement of finishing the 13.1 mile course.”

Speaking on the partnership, Aoife Warren, Office Managing Partner for Ebrington Plaza said: “I am really proud that EY will partner with the Waterside Half Marathon for this iconic event in Derry City’s calendar.

“Having grown up in the North West and as someone who calls the city home, I am particularly excited to run alongside several of my colleagues this year from across the North West and beyond.

“Since opening Ebrington Plaza in May, the welcome here has been incredible and we’re excited to continue to offer exceptional career opportunities for people across the whole of the North West. Our team will be running in support of Action Cancer, our charity partner, which is a cause that resonates deeply with many of us.

“We are eager to raise awareness and crucial funds for their vital work. The race village will serve as a wonderful starting point to energise the runners and build excitement. Once the runners return, we aim to create an exciting space for these remarkable participants to celebrate their accomplishment.

“We look forward to seeing everyone there supporting the runners and my home town.”

The route for the 2025 Waterside Half Marathon will start and end in Ebrington Square and cross the Craigavon Bridge, the Peace Bridge (twice), the Foyle Bridge and the Pennyburn Footbridge. Athletics NI have confirmed that the 2025 Half Marathon will also be the Northern Ireland and Ulster Half Marathon Championships race.

The event is chip-timed and every finisher receives a commemorative medal and t shirt. The race is sold out and a waiting list has been opened at www.derrystrabane.com/whm.

Follow the Waterside Half Marathon facebook page for race updates and using the hashtag #WHM25 on social media.