Old Bleach returns to form at Brandywell

Robert Montgomery (left) represented the sponsors Vincent McGuinness & Juliet Aldridge on Monday when presenting the Rosehill Kennels Trophy to Liam Carlin after Kearneys Galaxy was voted out favourite performer on 7/11/22.

The fourth race on the card was a good class race and it looked very competitive on form Titanic Socks, who was an impressive winner at the track in his previous race was 9/4 favourite to win.

With Old Bleach next best at 5/2 and it turned out to be a two dog race between these two after they entered the back straight Old Bleach had a two length lead and looked as if this strong stayer was set up for a easy victory but around the final bends Titanic Socks was closing the gap and on the run to the line he looked as if he was going to get up to win but Old Bleach is a dour stayer and she just held on to win by a short head for Antrim based owner Brendan McCann in a time of 27.70 for the 500 yards.

In the first race on the card over the sprint distance Longvale Glory who had a good grading trial over 500 yards 28.78 was the 6/4 favourite and he did not disappoint well away from trap one, the September 20 dog tracked well and ran on strongly to win in a time of 16.99 for Artigarvan based owner Georgia Gibbons.

Cals Blast won the 3rd heat of the first round of the Paul’s Butchers & Track Lotto Sprint in 17.02 with owner Michael Calvert. He also won the bag of O’Neills dog food.

Race two was heat three of the Paul's Butchers and Track Lotto sponsored sprint competition and once again the favourite obliged Cals Blast had only one race on her card in October where she was unplaced but she had a good grading in trial on her card 16.99 and the break was just what was needed the 6/4 favourite broke well from trap six and she cut across the bend to take command she then ran on well to win in a time of 17.02 for Coleraine based owner Michael Calvert.

Race three was the last heat of the Paul's Butchers and Track Lotto sprint and even though it was a four dog race it was a competitive betting market call you tonight was just favourite at 6/4 with Blackstone Dylan well supported at 7/4 also at trap rise it was a level break but Blackstone Dylan soon took advantage of his trap one draw and he went to the front on the run to the bend he stayed on well from that point and came home to win in a time of 16.74 for local owner Kevin O'Kane.

In race five Titanic Jay who was a impressive winner at the track in his last race was a warm 4/5 favourite to win and he never gave his supporter's a moments worry he took the lead around the opening bends and he had the race over as he galloped on strongly to win in a time of 28.06 for local owner James Campbell.

The penultimate race on the card was over 500 yards and this race went to the inform Mineola kennel Mineolaguinevere had been well beaten in her only two races at Shelbourne but the drop in grade was just what was needed the 2/1 shot broke well and once she got her head in front she showed her true pace galloping on strongly to win by over five lengths in a time of 28.14 for her Limavady based owner Seamus McCloskey.

Old Bleach won the 4th race, the Track Lotto 500 in 27.70 with Anthony (left) & Brendan McCann.

The final race on the card was a good sprint with recent Dundalk winner Blackstone Vic well punted at 2/1 into 6/4 before the off and the August 20 dog was a impressive winner. Vic went well away from trap two he took the lead near the bend and he ran on well to win in a time of for local owner Thomas Hasson.

