Paul Smyth with members of his training group who are preparing to take part in the first ever Strabane Lifford Half Marathon Relay on May 19th.

The 2024 edition of the event on Sunday May 19th is set to be the biggest in its history with a new three person relay section making it accessible to all levels of runner for the first time. The ninth Strabane Lifford Half Marathon will begin at 9.30am at Meetinghouse Street and will feature three separate races: the Half Marathon, the Wheelchair Half Marathon and the new Relay section.

The group’s coach, Paul Smyth, has been operating his studio on the Letterkenny Road for the last seven years where he offers strength and fitness, pilates, athlete performance and private training classes. Originally from South Africa, he has been involved in playing and coaching in various sports for most of his life.

“At the start of 2024 I was encouraging all my clients to set a personal goal for themselves and to achieve something new,” he recalls. “It was around this time that I saw the advertisement for the relay option for the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon and I thought this was a fantastic initiative and one that I could recommend to my clients.

“A couch to 5k is very doable and achievable for most people, so I thought running an extra 2km would be well within most people's reach, especially for those clients with no previous running experience. The backgrounds of the group are wide ranging and quite varied, the age range would be from 16 to 54, with a mix of men and women. The vast majority of them have never run before.”

The relay will be split into three legs of around 7km and every finisher is awarded the same medal and t-shirt that those who cover the 13.1 mile distance receive. Registrations for the relay, wheelchair and full Half Marathon are open now and close on 1st May 2024, or when places sell out.

“We had 16 weeks to prepare, some began straight away, others had to first come to terms for what they had signed up for,” Paul continued, “Overall training is going well, everyone works on their strength, core and mobility regularly in class.

“It was interesting to see the different approaches everyone took to their training, some opted to do it alone, walk to a street lamp, run to a street lamp, some followed a couch to 5k structured program, while others started attending regular parkruns. To me, everyone who has signed up for this event is a success story, but, yes, some of our members have discovered they have a real aptitude for running, already being able to run 10 miles.”

While the relay element of Strabane Lifford is a new initiative, a successful relay has been incorporated into the neighbouring Waterside Half Marathon for a number of years. During last year’s event Paul experienced for himself the ‘electric’ atmosphere at the relay changeover points that female winner, Catherine Whoriskey, also commented on after the race.

“I think the relay option is a fantastic addition,” he said. “I first became aware of the relay option when I ran last year’s Waterside; the support and encouragement at the different change over stations was electric. The relay option makes events such as this so much more accessible to a wider range of people, some of whom would never consider running at all, or further than a 5k.

“I'd encourage as many people as possible to consider this event. Running is so good for both your mental and physical health and gives you an amazing sense of achievement. I'm not saying that running is easy but the rewards and benefits are definitely worth it.”

While every runner who dons their chipped number on May 19th will have their own personal goals, Paul believes enjoying the experience should be his group’s primary objective.

“My aim for all the team members is for them to complete it, regardless of how long it takes them. I want them to enjoy the experience, the camaraderie, the new friendships and be proud of what they have achieved for themselves. I already know that a couple of the team members are thinking about 10ks and 10 mile runs, I'm sure this is something we'll talk about after this event is over and, who knows, some of them could go on to do the full event next year!”

The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon is hosted by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s events team in partnership with Lifford Strabane Athletics Club.The minimum age for the Half Marathon is 17 while relay participants can be 15 and over. A limited number of places for both the relay and the full race are still available, seal your spot now at www.derrystrabane.com/slhm.