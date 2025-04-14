The Try-a-Tri is held in memory of Caina Healey, a teacher and athlete originally from Derry whose life was tragically cut short while living in Abu Dhabi. The event honours her love of sport and her passion for helping young people live healthier, more active lives.

Children from Long Tower PS, St. Eugene’s PS, Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir, Nazareth House PS, Holy Child PS, St. John’s PS, Rosemount PS, Hollybush PS, Holy Family PS, Steelstown PS, St. Thérèse's, St. Patrick’s PS, Gaelscoil Léim an Mhadaidh, and Model PS took part in the event and worked hard in preparation over the last eight weeks.

In the lead-up to the event, schools across the city received visits from Danny Quigley. As well as speaking to children about the importance of movement and looking after their physical and mental health, they also led physical training sessions to help the children prepare for the challenge.

During the visits, pupils also received a special presentation about Caina’s life and her many achievements, giving them a deeper understanding of who the event was honouring and why it matters.

Commenting on the success of this year's Try-A-Tri event, Ciara McElhinney from the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum said: "We’re blown away by the response this year. Fourteen schools took part – our biggest number yet – and the enthusiasm from the kids was unbelievable.

"All of the children really gave it their all and supported each other from start to finish. It was just a brilliant day. This isn’t about racing or finishing first – it’s about giving something a go, keeping active, and having a good time doing it. A lot of the kids had never done anything like this before, and to see them take on a swim, a cycle and a run with so much energy and confidence was genuinely inspiring.

"We want to say a massive ‘thank you’ to every single school that got involved. Their support is what makes this possible. The teachers, children, trainers, the parents – and everyone who played a part.

"It’s an excellent event, and a positive celebration of Caina’s life which makes a real difference to local young people. We’re really proud of how far it’s come. We hope even more schools join us next year, because it’s only going to get bigger and better."

The Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Caina’s mum, Nuala; her dad, Brian; her sister, Maureen; and her brother, Mark, for allowing the community to celebrate Caina in this way.

Enjoying the biggest-ever Caina Healey Children's Try-a-Tri, a special event organised by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum in partnership with the Danny Quigley Fund. Photo: Michelle Campbell

George Harkin helps out a young cyclist during the Caina Healey Children's Try-a-Tri at Templemore Sports Complex. (Photo: Michelle Camlbell)

Mayor of Derry CIty & Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, addresses the young athletes at the Caina Healey Children's Try-a-Tri event, organised by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum in partnership with the Danny Quigley Fund. Photo: Michelle Campbell