Host club City of Derry Spartans were supreme on the day, delivering almost a clean sweep of the individual podiums and easily retaining both team titles.

Luke McCarron, Sean Melarkey and Fintan Stewart led all the way and a sprint finish saw then finish in that order while Catherine Whoriskey and Breege Connolly also battled throughout with Whoriskey hanging on to take pole position ahead of her clubmate and North Down's Katie Moore in third.