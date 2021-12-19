Host club City of Derry Spartans were supreme on the day, delivering almost a clean sweep of the individual podiums and easily retaining both team titles.
Luke McCarron, Sean Melarkey and Fintan Stewart led all the way and a sprint finish saw then finish in that order while Catherine Whoriskey and Breege Connolly also battled throughout with Whoriskey hanging on to take pole position ahead of her clubmate and North Down's Katie Moore in third.
Ciara Toner and Angeline McShane sealed the Spartans team win while Allan Bogle, Conal McGinley and Darragh Crossan completed the scoring six for the delighted red vests in the men's team contest.
1. North West Cross Country at Templemore Sports Complex
City of Derry Spartan Jacqueline McMonagle keeps a high pace at Templemore. (Photo: George Sweeney.) DER2150GS – 068
Photo: George Sweeney
2. North West Cross Country at Templemore Sports Complex
City of Derry Spartan Fintan Stewart took third place in the men’s 6K at the North West Cross Country meeting at Templemore Sports Complex on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2150GS – 083
Photo: George Sweeney
3. North West Cross Country at Templemore Sports Complex
Stephen Jamison, City of Derry Spartans looks comfortable out on the Templemore course. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2150GS – 064
Photo: George Sweeney
4. North West Cross Country at Templemore Sports Complex
Gerry O’Doherty (937), City of Derry Spartans, leads a groups around the Templemore course. (Photo: George Sweeney.) DER2150GS – 067
Photo: George Sweeney