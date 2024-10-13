Marty was only 25 when he was knocked down and killed by a drink driver in 2009 but the esteem in which he continues to be held within local athletic circles was illustrated once more by a superb showing of local athletes for the Foyle Valley AC event which was won his year by Letterkenny AC’s Danny Mooney. As ever, Journal photographer George Sweeney was on had to capture the defining images of another of the city’s great local athletic events…..
1. James Campbell (17) and Declan McCallion (171). Photo: George Sweeney
2. Stephen Martin (669) and Gavin Toland (894). Photo: George Sweeney
3. Danny Mooney, Letterkenny AC winner of Marty’s 5k Run. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Liam Coyle (604) and Karol Doherty. Photo: George Sweeney
