PHOTOS: Local athletes out in force for annual Marty's Run 5k

By Michael Wilson
Published 13th Oct 2024, 20:04 BST
Local athletes of all ages and abilities came out in force on Sunday for the 13th annual Marty’s Run 5k, held in memory of Foyle Valley AC’s much loved and much missed member, Marty Gallagher

Marty was only 25 when he was knocked down and killed by a drink driver in 2009 but the esteem in which he continues to be held within local athletic circles was illustrated once more by a superb showing of local athletes for the Foyle Valley AC event which was won his year by Letterkenny AC’s Danny Mooney. As ever, Journal photographer George Sweeney was on had to capture the defining images of another of the city’s great local athletic events…..

James Campbell (17) and Declan McCallion (171). Photo: George Sweeney

Stephen Martin (669) and Gavin Toland (894). Photo: George Sweeney

Danny Mooney, Letterkenny AC winner of Marty’s 5k Run. Photo: George Sweeney

Liam Coyle (604) and Karol Doherty. Photo: George Sweeney

