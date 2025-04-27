Summer Barr (1) and Martin Dunleavy (58) City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George SweeneySummer Barr (1) and Martin Dunleavy (58) City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney
PHOTOS: Local athletes shine at annual Bay Road 5k road race

By Michael Wilson
Published 27th Apr 2025, 20:21 BST
Raheny Shamrock’s AC’s Kieran Kelly came out on top at the annual Bay Road 5k in Derry last Wednesday night.

Kelly held off a Letterkenny AC double with Mark Greenan and Danny Mooney finishing second and third respectively in a race that saw hundreds of athletes of all abilities hit the streets with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the action. See who you recognise…..

Gerry O'Doherty, City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Gerry O’Doherty, City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo: George Sweeney

Catherine Hribar, City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Catherine Hribar, City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo: George Sweeney

Andrew Maguire (115), City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Andrew Maguire (115), City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo: George Sweeney

Caoimhe Uí Fhearáin, Inishown AC. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Caoimhe Uí Fhearáin, Inishown AC. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo: George Sweeney

