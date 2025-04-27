Kelly held off a Letterkenny AC double with Mark Greenan and Danny Mooney finishing second and third respectively in a race that saw hundreds of athletes of all abilities hit the streets with Journal photographer George Sweeney there to capture all the action. See who you recognise…..
1. Gerry O’Doherty, City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney
Gerry O’Doherty, City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Catherine Hribar, City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney
Catherine Hribar, City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Andrew Maguire (115), City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney
Andrew Maguire (115), City of Derry Spartans. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Caoimhe Uí Fhearáin, Inishown AC. Photo: George Sweeney
Caoimhe Uí Fhearáin, Inishown AC. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.