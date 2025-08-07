Organised by the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum as part of Féile Derry, Kelly was first across the line with City of Derry Spartan Aaron McCauley second and Foyle Valley’s Matthew McLaughlin third. The 2025 event proved as popular as ever with athletes of all ages and abilities taking part and, as always, Journal photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture all the action with some memorable images from the hugely popular local 5k. See if you recognise anyone….
1. Competitors take part in the Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog 5K. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Star Running Club’s Patricia Rogers (77), Danny Rogers (76) and Andrena Arbuckle (78) compete in the Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog 5K. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Michael McLaughlin competes in the Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog 5K. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Star Running Club’s Patricia Rogers (77), Danny Rogers (76) and Andrena Arbuckle (78) compete in the Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog 5K. Photo: George Sweeney
