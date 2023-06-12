Philip McHugh, Catherine Whoriskey and wheelchair athlete Karol Doherty took the honours in the Strabane sunshine at Sunday’s Strabane – Lifford Half Marathon.

Around 1,000 runners completed the event in energy sapping heat with temperatures rising to over 20 degrees along the 13.1 mile course that straddled both sides of the border. The top three in the women’s race were Whoriskey of City of Derry Spartans in 1:18:24, closely followed by Claire McGuigan of Letterkenny AC and Helen McCready.

Letterkenny AC’s Philip McHugh took the men’s honours in 1:15:29 followed by former Waterside Half Marathon winner, Stephen Duncan and Matthew McCoombe. Carndonagh’s Karol Doherty got round in an excellent time of 1:25:07 to retain his wheelchair title.

Hundreds of supporters also took advantage of the warm weather to line the route that started at Meeting House Street in Strabane before crossing the border into Lifford and finishing back on the running track of the Melvin Sports Complex.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, officially started the race and congratulated everyone involved in another successful event.

"Congratulations to everyone who completed the 2023 Strabane - Lifford Half Marathon, it wasn’t easy in that heat but everyone ran brilliantly,” she said, "There were runners from all over Ireland taking part alongside the local contingent and I would like to wish them all the luck in the world for the next stage of their running journey, perhaps back with us at the Waterside Half Marathon in September!"

Festival and Events Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, thanked all those who contributed to the event's success.

"We were delighted and proud to host this event along with our partners in Lifford Strabane Athletics Club,” she said, "Thanks to everyone at the Athletics Club as well as the PSNI, the Gardai, the Department for Infrastructure and Donegal County Council for their guidance and expertise to manage an event of this scale.

"We'd like to remind runners that registrations for the 40th edition of the Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday September 3rd are now open at www.derrystrabane.com/whm."

Full race results are available at www.myrunresults.com and on Council's website and facebook page.

1 . Strabane Lifford Half Marathon (16).jpg Female winner Catherine Whoriskey crosses the finishing line at the Melvin Sports Centre on Sunday. (Photo: Karol McGonigle) Photo: Karol McGonigle Photo Sales

2 . Melvin Walk, Jog, Run representing their club in strong numbers at the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon. Melvin Walk, Jog, Run representing their club in strong numbers at the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon. (Photo: Karol McGonigle) Photo: Karol McGonigle Photo Sales

3 . Karol Doherty pictured making his way into Clady. Karol Doherty pictured making his way into Clady. (Photo: Karol McGonigle) Photo: Karol McGonigle Photo Sales

4 . Emma Cooney, Amy O'Connor, Niamh McGahon and Johnny Craig are all set for the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon. Emma Cooney, Amy O'Connor, Niamh McGahon and Johnny Craig are all set for the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon. (Photo: Karol McGonigle) Photo: Karol McGonigle Photo Sales