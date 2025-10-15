​CONAL McBrearty has promised to deliver an 'explosive' night for the history books this Saturday night in Creggan as he bids to become the WKA welterweight K1 Kickboxing champion of the world in his own backyard.

​One of Derry's sporting heroes, Ireland international and Creggan native James McClean is immortalised in a mural on the wall of the Bishop's Field Sports Centre in Central Drive where he will challenge for the world belt this weekend. And it's a striking image which has inspired McBrearty to achieve his own piece of sporting history for the city.

The proud 22 year-old Culdaff Gardens man will contest the world title against the reigning Spanish champion Omar Lebihi-Zreiby [20-0-2] a stone's throw from his home and he's hoping to emulate his fellow Derry kickboxer Daniel 'Pinta' Quigley who was the last man to win a world title in the maiden city when he clinched the ISKA professional heavyweight belt at Ebrington back in 2013.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me," said the Rath Mor Warriors clubman. "It's not often you're going to get a world title fight in Creggan. Let alone in Ireland but in Creggan, in my own backyard! So I have no excuses and there has been no stone left unturned. I have to give it my all on Saturday night.

Conal McBrearty, Rath Mor Warriors K1/Kickboxing and Fitness Gym, will fight for the ISKA World Title at Bishop’s Field Sports Centre on Saturday evening next. Photograph: George Sweeney

"I want to add my name to those iconic Derry sporting stars. You have the likes of Charlie Nash, Pinta Quigley, James McClean. In the sports hall I'm fighting in, James McClean's mural is outside. This is iconic for me because I want to put my name up there with some of Derry's sporting greats.

"It's exciting the thought of it. It will be unbelievable - an event for the ages," he smiled. "Given the history of Derry. The history of Creggan and where we've come from, this is monumental and October 18th - it will be a date for the history books in Creggan," he stated confidently.

"It's historical for Derry. The last world title fight in Derry was Pinta Quigley's at The Venue in 2013. That was one of the biggest events in Ireland for kickboxing and this is the next big thing since that. So if you want to experience history, turn up on October 18th and watch me take on Spain for the world title."

The 'Juggernaut' first walked through the doors of Creggan gym Rathmor Warriors as an 11 year-old and he's steamrolled his way to the top of the sport over the past decade.

Conal McBrearty pictured with his coach and mentor Sean McGill. Photograph: George Sweeney

His journey hasn't come without its challenges and defeats but that adversity has only served to make him hungrier to achieve his world title dream. He rolled with the punches and came back stronger.

He's won the ISKA Irish title, the WKU 5 Nations belt, Celtic Nations strap, ISKA British title and won bronze as a member of Team Ireland at the ISKA world championships in Munich.

He's been one of the most active fighters on the Irish and UK kickboxing circuit and it's been building towards Saturday night where he gets the chance to lift the world title in front of his hometown crowd.

A personal trainer at AD Fitness, McBrearty will have the whole community behind him. It's a 'proud' occasion for the big hitting welterweight who's in the best fighting shape of his career.

Conal McBrearty is in the best shape of his career ahead of his world title fight in Creggan. Photograph: George Sweeney

"Proud is an understatement. Creggan is a fighting community and I plan on keeping that tradition going and bringing the world title back. The training has been absolutely excruciating in terms of preparation for how hard this fight is going to be. I have my fitness now to a higher level than I ever had before and I'm well known for having a good engine but now I pushed the limits."

'And the new world welterweight champion of the world' are words which sit well with McBrearty who can't wait to get in the ring.

"That definitely rings a bell in my head," he laughed. "This is something I've always had in my head to win. Sooner or later this opportunity was always going to happen for me. I'm not in kickboxing to take part. I'm here to become champion of the world.

"I've chopped my way through every title, every division, every win and all against formidable opponents along the way to get to where I'm at now.

Conal McBrearty in training at Rath Mor Warriors K1/Kickboxing and Fitness Gym. Photograph: George Sweeney

"Starting as a junior kickboxer, I started off at 50kg at 11 years of age. I had my first fight and won it and realised this is something I really want to do. Unfortunately for me I lost my next two but that just developed a hunger that I didn't think I would have.

"I feel if I had gone undefeated I would've become lackadaisical. Those couple of losses helped me to where I'm at now. I had a hunger from losing away back there and that hunger is still with me. I never want to feel how I felt with those defeats so it's just about building momentum.

"I've won Irish titles, taking out the best in the country. Winning the 5 Nations title and taking out the best in England, Scotland and Wales and taking out the best in Europe in the world championships and some of the best in the world.

"I've beaten people from England. Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Germany, Austria, Ukrainians, Turkish - I've beaten them all and now I've chopped my way through to the world title where I'm going to take a Spanish scalp on October 18th."

Being the home fighter certainly brings an added pressure to the occasion but it's the kind of pressure he's relishing.

"It's a healthy pressure. Personally I shine under the lights. For years in my training and sparring I've been a general fighter but when those bright lights are on and the crowds are out I just turn into a superman. That's not me blowing smoke, that's just how I feel. When the lights are on and the pressure is high I perform best."

The mural of footballer James McClean, on Central Drive, Creggan.

His unbeaten Spanish opponent is flying over to spoil the party but he'll go home empty-handed according to McBrearty.

"He's here to take over as far as I'm concerned. He's the Spanish champion under the ISKA. He's got 20 fights under his belt, 18 wins and two draws. “The man is not here to mess around. He's here to take my head off but I'm more than ready for him. Unfortunately for him he's going back home to Spain empty-handed."

• SEAN McGill has been coaching Conal since the age of 11 and he expects the 'Juggernaut' to bring fireworks to the Creggan venue on Saturday night.

McGill has mentored and coached a host of champions at his popular gym at Rath Mor Business Park just off Bligh's Lane but to have a world champion on his books would be a proud moment for the 53 year-old.

He was a talented amateur boxer himself as a youth but admits he never had what it takes to become a champion. For one of his students to go all the way to the top would be the 'ultimate' achievement.

"I've had a bit of a boxing career myself many years ago and just didn't have that extra thing you're supposed to have to be a champion," he said honestly. "It's something I always wanted.

"In 2006 I came back home to Derry from Belfast and started opening my own gym and realised I can offer so much to these wains and help shape their futures in this game. It's not just Conal. Jake Mooney is a two-times Irish champion and we have a few others.

"This is the ultimate. I've worked with Conal every single day and there's never once where he's complained about anything to me. Never once has he said he can't do that or he's not sure about that. He's always sure. If we're fighting Mike Tyson he's 100 per cent sure we will work out a way to beat this guy no matter who it is." McGill has been involved as a public relations officer for some of the best kickboxing promotions in the city's history ran by Paddy Toland and he's excited to be bringing a top class show to Creggan.

"It's the biggest kickboxing event in Derry since the days of Paddy Toland promotions with Pinta and Aaron McCarron and all those fighters. The last one was back in Ebrington in 2013 'One Big Fight Night'.

"For Conal to be from Creggan and fighting in his own city and fighting in Creggan, it's going to be an incredible occasion. The problem with Conal at the minute is that he's so psyched up for this fight, it's his whole life. He's worked since he was 11 years of age for this from when I first had him in here.

"It's hard to get him out of the gym. He's training here three times a day. He has the keys and I was going to take the keys off him, he's doing that much training."

So what can we expect from McBrearty on Saturday night.

"You can expect fireworks from Conal on the night. I'm taking Conal in here three times a week on padwork and I've had him since 11. It's become a struggle to actually hold the pads for him. He's hitting that hard. He's that sharp and that fast and I have to take time to recover during the week."

His Spanish opponent is unbeaten but McGill is more concerned about what his fighter brings to the table.

"We don't know too much about his opponent. That's the thing about this game, they hide their videos. It's a guessing game but I remember Paddy Toland years ago, people used to ask him, 'what's he like, what's he like'. Paddy just said; 'it doesn't matter what he's like. You know what you're going to be like when you step into that ring. You have to be prepared physically and mentally."

Saturday’s show is full of talent and McGill expects plenty of entertainment for fight fans.

"We've got about 15 fights on the card and nearly every one we have a fighter from Rath Mor Warriors itself which says a lot about this gym and how much we've come on. Morgan Sproule from Limavady and Jake Mooney from the Glen will also be ones to watch on the night,” he predicted.