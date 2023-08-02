Treanmanagh Bee who completed Stephen Radcliffe’s treble. He's pictured with, left to right, Mairead Miller, Billy Carlin, Stephen Radcliffe, Dean and Natalie Hegarty.

​And I’m sure local owner/trainer Stephen Radcliffe didn’t mind the rain as he landed a memorable treble on the card for his kennel. The first leg was landed in the first race on the card.

Derrymore BoB, who Stephen trains for Mark Canning, was well beaten in a race on Saturday night at Drumbo Park but 48 hours later he put in a spectacular run at his local track. Well supported at evens, he flew from trap six and the race was over after a few strides and he came home an easy winner by over nine lengths in a flying time of 16.54.

Leg two of the treble was landed in race four over 525 yards. Millridge Hugo was the well supported evens favourite to win this race with the Radcliffe representative, Mineolaguinevere easy to bet at 4/1 to win. Mineolaguinevere pushed through an even field on the inside to take the lead and eventually won by over two lengths in a time of 29.34.

Rosshill Wildcat who completed Willie Mullan’s double. Pictured with his nephew Tom Mullan.

The final leg of the Radcliffe treble was landed in the sixth race over 500 yards. Treanmanagh Bee, who Stephen trains for a syndicate headed by Dean Hearty, was beaten by a short head in his last race at Lifford. Well supported as evens favourite to make amends in this race, he won by over two lengths in a time of 28.19 to land the famous treble for the Radcliffe kennel.

It was also a good night for local owner/trainer Willie Mullan who had a double on the card. Roddicks Storm, who was returning after a lay-off, was heavily supported at 6/4 into evens to land the first leg of the double for the Mullan Kennel. And the September ‘21 dog made no mistake as he came home to win by over five lengths in a time of 16.70.

Rosshill Wildcat was punted at 3/1 into 5/2 to land the double for the Mullan kennel and once again the July ‘21 dog was a very comfortable winner. Well away from traps, he was an impressive winner, coming home to win by over five lengths in a good time of 27.70.

Racing on Monday night has the normal start time of 8pm.

Wilms Blake who won the Fitzwilliam A1/A2 525yards final at Lifford. Peter Farrell, on behalf of the sponsors, made the presentation to winning owner Tom Caughey (centre_ with Paul Murphy (Racing Manager at Lifford Track) on right.

Weekend Finals at Lifford

It was a weekend of finals at Lifford with two finals on last Friday night’s card and the final of the Fitzwilliam Sports 525 final taking place last Sunday night.

Boherna Rio was the evens favourite to win the final with Ardnasool Arc 3/1 and Wilms Blame third best at 7/2. At traprise Boherna Rio missed the break but Wilms Blake flew from trap five and went a few lengths clear around the opening bends. In behind, kennel comrades Tahina Blue and Tahina Iceman were second and it was a three dog race at that point.

Wilms Blake had a five lengths lead but the Tahina dogs started to close near the final bends. Wilms Blake is a stout stayer and stayed on well to win by two lengths in a time of 28.96 for Newtonbutler based owner Tom Caughey.

On Friday night there were two finals down for decision. The proud supporters of retired Greyhound Trust 525 was the first final on the card. Millabbey Pat was the evens favourite to win after his good semi-final victory but Bogger Swift, who was 3/1 to win, flew from trap five and came home four lengths clear in a fast time of 28 85 for the Derry based Campbell family.

The Old Docks sprint final looked open on form but Drumbo Prince was 6/4 to land the double for the Campbell family. However, he didn’t break well and lost his chance. It was Cheer Owen from trap three that showed the best early pace and the 3/1 shot stayed on strongly to win by three lengths in a time of 17.70 for Coalisland based owner Michael McAliskey.