Gemma Thompson (right) who claimed the bronze medal in the W35 60m sprint at the European Masters' Indoor Championships

The 38-year-old this week took time out from preparing Derry's next generation sporting stars as Head of PE at St. Cecilia's College to travel with the Irish team to the city of Torun in Poland where the 14th European Masters' Indoor Championships were taking place. And she didn't take long to make her mark, less than eight seconds in fact!

"I'm absolutely delighted, I can’t believe it," smiled the City of Derry Spartan after her superb display clinched bronze in the final of the W35 60m final, "It just fell into place and everything went so well. It's lovely to get a medal from any race but to get an individual one at European level, it just feels that bit more special.

"My goal for this season was to try and beat the Irish record, that's what I really wanted to achieve, but the medal is a real bonus. I was thinking over whether I should even go or not because I've a lot on with family and work. It's a really busy time in work at this time of year when you're getting girls ready for their exams and stuff.

"So I was really thinking about whether or not to compete but I'm so glad I just went for it. I felt in good shape and thought, 'Why not? Just go and see how you get on!' and I'm delighted if paid off. It’s been a brilliant experience so far."

The bronze is a first individual European medal for the Spartan who won a relay medal on her European Masters’ debut two years ago in Braga and then finished fourth at the European Masters' Outdoor Championship 100m in Italy in September. Gemma qualified for Wednesday's final with a semi-final time of 8.01 seconds, just behind Britain's Stacey Downie who would go on to pick up the overall silver medal as France's Sandy Delemarle claimed gold in a time of 7.85 seconds.

"The medal is a bonus," add Gemma, "When I looked at the heat times I knew; well I've raced the British and French girls before and I know them quite well from competing. I'm gradually getting closer to them with every competition - they’re definitely in sight - but I knew I'd have to had run something very special to beat those two.

"That said, I was a lot closer to them than I thought. I surprised myself in that sense but, no, it was a very tough competition. In the semi-final I ran 8.01 and there was a Spanish girl (Maria Salermon Martinez) who ran 8.02 so I knew she was the one I'd have to beat to be in contention for a medal.

"I'm delighted and a bit surprised but I also knew what I was capable of. I knew there was something there for the taking."

And taking not much more time than her 7.99 second Irish record was how quickly she was only the phone to her husband, Eoghan, and young son Shane, without whose support she says she would never even have made it to the Championships.

"My family are over the moon. I was texting my husband last night saying, 'Oh my God, I came third!' Everybody's been so supportive. I've a seven year old and I'm very lucky to have the support of my husband and my parents. I could be training five or six days a week and it's vital to have that support which I really appreciate.

"I also get great support from my friends, my work and the club as well; there were loads of people texting and wishing me luck or lighting the candles as we do in Derry! I feel very blessed. It's so nice to be going home with a medal for Shane to see."

Herself a past pupil of St Cecilia's, Gemma attributes her interest in athletics to two former PE teachers at the Bligh's Lane school, Isobel McNulty and Roisin Lynch, and she's hoping her example can inspire more young girls to excel at their chosen sport.

"There was quite a few past Olympians at the event. Former Team GB sprinter Dwain Chambers for example was here. I was watching him warm-up and realising the standard is so high,"adds Gemma, "To see athletes of all ages still keen to compete, it's unbelievable, and to know you're mixing with past internationals and past Olympians is amazing.

"But I always say to the girls in St. Cecilia's - and I try to take my own advice - when you go to race or to compete in anything, why can't it be you? Why can't you pick up a medal? Why can't you do well?

"So it's nice to show the girls that I'm still competing. I'm enjoying it and hopefully they can take encouragement from that because we have some super talented girls in our school. It’s about having the confidence to try it and stick with it.

"The girls in school are so good to me when I come back from competing. They're always congratulating me or asking me about training. I owe a lot to my coaches as well - Jim Herron at City of Derry, Shauna Carlin and Danea Herron as well. The club has been so supportive.

"And I have to say, my Principal, Mrs O’Carolan, has been brilliant. I'm a past pupil of St Cecilia's and the reason I'm competing at all and love it so much is because my PE teachers at St Cecilia's got me involved in the sport. So I'm so grateful to everyone at the school for letting me have the opportunity to come away and compete. It's much appreciated and hopefully I did them proud."

And there's more to come from the Derry sprinter who's set to compete in the 200m heats tonight with a possible final appearance then on Friday.

"There definitely is (more to improve on)," adds the Spartan runner, "I still have two years at this age group but it's been a very busy, intense week so I'm just hoping for a couple of weeks off when I get home. I want to spend a bit of time with my family before the outdoor season.