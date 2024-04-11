Sweepstake Final winner Knockadoo Chris with, from left, Aidan Gallagher and brothers Dean and Darren Toland. Photo by John Killen.

​The feature race on the card was the Dorotas Wildcat at stud 500 kindly sponsored by Kevin Hutton.

Longrange Croia was well supported at 2/1 into 5/4 before the off but the October ‘22 bitch totally mistimed the break and her chance was gone.

Mohane Dolly from trap three and regent sky from trap five were the early pacesetters in the race and along the back straight Regent Sky pulled a few lengths clear.

The end of the month bonus race winner Drumcrow Icon with from left; Roy Ruddy, his father Harold Ruddy who is accepting the £50 bonus from Patsy Doyle from the BGSG.

Extreme Golddust from trap two moved into second at that point and coming into the home straight she started to close on Regent Sky but the line came just in time for the leader who held on to win by half a length in a time of 28.14 for the Strabane based watch and learn syndicate and trainer Dylan Porter.

The end of month bonus race, sponsored by the BGSG, also took place on the card and Drumcove Icon was heavily supported at evens to win before the off. He fatigued in the home straight and only managed to hold on by half a length from the strong finisher Mineola Surprise in a time of 27.84 for Tyrone based owner Roy Ruddy.

In the third race over the sprint distance Spring Thing from trap three was the well supported favourite to win for Mickey Corr's kennel but she fell out from trap one and her race was over but it was a different story for De Three Divils from trap four. The January ‘22 bitch who recently changed hands to Robert Montgomery flew from traps and it was more or less race over. She never looked in danger, coming home just under four lengths clear in a time of 16.98 for her Letterkenny based owner.

There was a change of fortune in the last race on the card for the Corr kennel. La Calabaza, who won a pup race a few weeks ago at the track, was up in grade but she was heavily punted at evens and ran really well to win. Wet Spring from trap one and Auto Blue from trap four just lead but near the bend La Calabaza drove between them to take the lead and galloped on strongly to win by four lengths in a good time of 16.76 for the Tyrone based Corr kennel.

The Dorotas Wildcat winner Regent Sky with Kyle Porter on behalf of the Watch-And-Learn-Syndicate. Photo by John Killen.

Racing next Monday night as normal at the track and all races will be sponsored by the Track Lotto with added prizemoney in all the races. Each winner will also receive a collar and lead. Dogs that finish second will receive a box muzzle.

Knockadoo Chris wins Sweepstake Final

The final of the Maiden 525 was the main event on last Friday night’s card at Lifford and it was a very closely run race.

Eager Rosie was the evens favourite to win after her easy win in the semi-finals the previous week. And it all looked good for her when she broke well from trap one to lead around the opening bends. Cooleree Earl was a few lengths behind in second and it looked a two dog race at that point. Around the final bends Eager Rosie still led but back in third Knockadoo Chris was starting to close and in a thrilling finish he just got up to win by a neck from the favourite at odds of 6/1 to land the final for his Donegal based owner Dean Toland.

The final of the Tote sweepstake will be the feature race on Sunday night’s card at Lifford and after last week's semi-finals Eva Pearl looks the likely winner. She was very impressive when winning from trap one in last week's semi-finals in a fast time of 17.56 for the 325 for in-form trainer Declan Crossan and his brother Harry who owns Eva Pearl. The main danger to Eva Pearl has to be Millburn Dove from trap four who also won her semi-final last week in a time of 17.73. Millburn Dove is owned by Oria McGee/Kian McGettitan and trained by Cathal McGhee and if she can track better she would be a major danger but I have to select Eva pearl to win this final for the Crossan family.