Shooting Starz gymnasts qualify for British Gymnastics national finals

Orlaith Mc Laughlin (15) and Caoimhe Walsh (10) of Shooting Starz gymnastics, Campsie, have had another hugely successful competition season with more to come!

Both girls have excelled in all events showing huge dedication to their training. Retraining their places on the NI National Performance squad, they commit to additional training in Belfast on top of their 16+ hours of training per week at Shooting Starz.

Orlaith is the current Level 10 Aspire All-Around Champion and recently won the Performance 3 All-Around title at the Tony Byrne Memorial Cup, held at City of Lisburn, Salto Gymnastics.

Caoimhe is the current Level 8 Aspire All-Around Champion and recently claimed the All-around title for Performance 1 at the Tony Byrne Memorial Cup.

Both girls will now represent Northern Ireland at the Women's Artistic National finals at Stoke-On-Trent in their respective levels. The following week they head to Dublin to the National arena to compete in the Gymnastics Ireland National series. We wish them the best of luck with both upcoming events.