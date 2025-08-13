Daniel Canning Memorial winner 'Catunda Quinn' with Enya Canning (white top) presenting Mairead Miller with the trophy. Next to her is winning owner Stephen Radcliffe who is next to his father, Sean Radcliffe. Kevin Canning is on the right of the back row, surrounded by many of the Canning nephews and nieces. On left is Kevin’s mother, Ann Canning and surrounded by her grandchildren.

One of the biggest crowds of the year was at Brandywell Stadium on Monday night to take in a top class card of racing on offer which included two prestigious finals: The Johnny McLaughlin Memorial Sprint and The Daniel Canning Memorial 500 on a beautiful clear evening for racing.

The first final up was the Johnny McLaughlin Memorial Sprint. In the betting before the off ‘Dellser Bolger’, who was a very impressive semi final winner, was well punted from 6/4 into evens from a favourable looking trap six draw and it was 5/2 and bigger the rest of the field.

At trap rise ‘Meet More Often’ from trap five just showed in front but it was a very level break behind her. However, approaching the first bend ‘Meet More Often’ tried to get across to her favoured inside of the track and at that point ‘Cee or Seven’ from trap three moved out and checked ‘Meet More Often’.

The confusion allowed ‘Skywalker Tina’ from trap one to shoot through on the inside to take the lead going into the home straight. Going into second at that point was ‘Sniper Orla Wray’ and she did start to close on the run to the line but ‘Skywalker Tina’ held on well to win by three quarters of a length in a time of 17.33 for Strabane owner, Dominic McGarrigle.

Indeed it was great to see so many members of the McLaughlin family out on the track to make the presentation of the trophy to the winning connections after an excellent final.

In the Daniel Canning Memorial final over 500 yards ‘Meenagh Manila’ from trap Three was the 6/4 favourite but there was also good late support for ‘Starcash Barry’ from trap two at 5/2.

It was a level enough break at trap rise but near the opening bends ‘Starcash Barry’ drove through to take the lead and he was five lengths clear along the back straight. ‘Catunda Quinn’ was second from trap five with ‘Meenagh Manila’ from trap three a few lengths behind in third.

Going around the final bends ‘Cantunda Quinn’ did start to close on the early pacesetter but ‘Starcash Barry’ still had a couple of lengths in hand coming into the home straight. However ‘Cantunda Quinn’ made one final drive near the line and a photo finish was called to decide the winner.

After a few minutes ‘Cantunda Quinn’ was declared the winner by a short head in a time of 28.41 for local owner and trainer Stephen Radcliffe.

In the seventh race, The CT Shop Fitting 500, ‘Olwinn Swift’ was the subject of a good gamble as 7/4 soon disappeared and 4/6 was the closing price. Indeed ‘Olwinn Swift’ broke well from trap two to just about lead around the opening bends with ‘Lye In Wait’ from trap five close behind in second.

Going into the final bends ‘Lye In Wait’ drew level with ‘Olwinn Swift’ but in the home straight ‘Olwinn Swift’ pulled away again and went on to win by three lengths, much to the delight of her followers in a time of 28.20 for Tyrone owner, Oliver Canavan.

in the last race on the card, the ‘BM Electrical 525’ it was ‘Knockavilla Jet’ that landed a double for local trainer Stephen Radcliffe.

The September ’22 dog, owned by Derry based Ethan Tyre, was a 6/4 shot but broke well from trap five and never looked in any danger after that, coming home to win by over three lengths in a time of 29.51.

Just to finish, a big ‘thank you’ to the Canning and McLaughlin families for their support in running the memorial races in memory of their family members and also to the Brandywell track staff and management for having the track in such top class condition. Thanks also to the very large crowd that attended the meeting.

As normal racing resumes at Brandywell on Monday night at the track with a normal start time of 8.00pm .

Fitzwilliam 525 semi finals at Lifford

The semi-finals of the Fitzwilliam 525 will be the main races on tomorrow night’s card at Lifford Stadium. There were three first round heats last week and in the first ‘Sniper Sam Hall’ from trap three was the 2/1 favourite.

Indeed it looked good for favorite punters as ‘Sniper Sam Hall’ broke well and led around the opening bends and into the back straight. However going into the final bends ‘Rossna Millie’ from trap six was starting to close before coming with a storming run to get up near the line to win by three quarters of a length in a time of 29.33, and at odds of 1½, for Castlederg owner, Kirsty Harpur

Meanwhile heat two looked very competitive on form with ‘Ardnasool Arc’ from trap four the 9/4 favorite before the off. However he was slowly away at trap rise and he then met trouble on the run to the bend.

‘Missbluewood’ from trap three and ‘Saoirse’s Girl’ from trap two showed very good early pace to get out in front but around the bend Saoirse’s Girl shot through to take the lead and she opened up a big lead going into the final bends.

Although allow she did tire a bit in the home straight she held on well to win by over three lengths – at odds of 5/1 - in a time of 29.39 for Tyrone owner, Teresa Hurson and trainer Eddie Hurson.

In the final heat of the competition, ‘Galvin Thief’, who was a very impressive winner of a sprint in a fast time of 17.58 on her previous race at the track, was the 6/4 favorite to win from trap three.

As expected she broke very quickly to lead around the opening bends, and went six lengths clear along the back straight, but going around the final bends she did start to come back to the field.

‘ThisIPromiseyou’ from trap four was starting to close down the early pacesetter but the line came just in time for ‘Galvin Thief’ who held on to win by a length in a time of 29.33 for Tyrone owner Jim Joe McGrath.

The semi finals of The Fitzwilliam 525 will be the main races on Saturday night’s card at Lifford this weekend where the first race will be at 7.45pm, with Sunday's card starting at the earlier time of 6pm. At Brandywell, racing is as normal on Monday with the first race at 8pm.