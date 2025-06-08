Springwell Running Club – weekly race report

The mountain runners in the club have had several excursions to the Mournes, while some of our ladies from Ballymoney ventured to Stockholm for the Stockholm Marathon! There were race wins for Nicky Frizelle in the 108-mile ultramarathon, and for Ciarán Ferries in Killyclogher 10k, with age category wins for several members in other races through the past fortnight.

We Run Wild – Norn Iron 100

Last weekend was crunch time for Nicky Frizelle & Helen Carey as they took on a truly monstrous challenge, racing from Ballintoy along the Causeway Coast, visiting the Ports and continuing along the Ulster Way through the five forests, over the Glenshane and into the Sperrins for the finish in Gortin. A stunning but very unforgiving route, covering 108 miles across all terrains.

Both Nicky & Helen had trained long and hard for this race, and in doing so had put in some great race results over the past few months. The training includes a lot of long solo miles and several 30-mile group recce runs over various sections of the route, including one night run.

The weather was "changeable", but with one constant...the westerly head wind which never really went away. Running into the wind in any race is not ideal, but in one of this distance even more so. The relentlessness of the noise in your ears is also mentally draining.

People talk of "blood, sweat & tears", but I don't think many finish this race without literally giving up each of the above. A ‘well done’ doesn’t seem to quite cut it as praise for completing this monster, but fair play to both our runners. What an achievement it is to have conquered this beast, especially considering that 25% of athletes who began this race ended with a DNF.

Nicky finished the race in 27:39:14 to come 5th place overall and 1st lady. Helen arrived in Gortin after 33:47:01 to come 40th overall.

We Run Wild – Norn Iron Half Marathon

We Run Wild held a Half Marathon along the North Coast the same morning as the Norn Iron 100. Starting in Larrybane Quarry the Norn Iron Half follows the Causeway Coastal Route, dropping down to pass the Giant's Causeway before finishing at Portballintrae Community Centre, a route so good it hosts numerous races every year! The weather looked good & dry for the event, although the runners did face a head wind all the way.

We had only one Springer at the start line, with Hannah Lau putting in a great shift to finish in 2:16:30 for 20th place overall and 5th female.

Stockholm Marathon

While the dark clouds swept over ‘home’ at the weekend, some of our Ballymoney ladies ventured to sunny Stockholm for the Stockholm Marathon!

The Stockholm Marathon course is renowned for its scenic beauty and challenging terrain. The route winds through the vibrant streets of Stockholm, offering breathtaking views of historical landmarks, waterfronts, and lush parks. Runners cross iconic locations like the Royal Palace and Stadshuset (Stockholm City Hall) while embracing the city's unique blend of urban charm and natural splendor.

The course visits several of the city’s 14 islands as athletes navigate its undulating paths and sharp turns, all while being cheered on by enthusiastic crowds at every corner, before finishing in the Olympic Stadium.

Sylvia Pollock led the group, finishing in 3:54:16, followed closely by Alanna Millar, who clocked in at 4:00:32. Roberta Campbell completed the race in 4:33:32, with Liz Dowey just a few seconds behind at 4:34:19. Each of the ladies came away with a Personal Best for the marathon, with Liz having a fantastic debut run covering the distance!

Slieve Donard Classic

It was a fine day in the Mournes for the Slieve Donard Race - Ireland's oldest and most prestigious mountain race having started in 1945. A race literally from sea to sky, climbing all of Donard’s 850 metres. It's mountain running in the simplest form - run to the top and run back down.

Starting along the Newcastle promenade and making their way up the Glen River path, runners headed for the saddle for the first checkpoint and on up to the summit of the highest mountain in the province of Ulster.

Picking their lines, it was a rough & technical descent over open mountain to the quarry checkpoint and back through the forest again to the finish.

In attendance and representing Springwell was the trio of Adele Tomb, Sarah Milligan and Kate O'Loan. Adele was first of the three home in 1:32:53 (115th) and bagged herself another age category victory (1st F50). Going from strength-to-strength post injury, Sarah finished 141st in 1:52:22, while Kate finished 142nd in 1:52:25.

Granite Peaks 25k

There was a full weekend of mountain racing in the Kingdom of Mourne two weekends ago. First up on the Saturday was the British Championship 10k short race, and on the Sunday was the 25k, 50k & 80k NIMRA Championship races. Carolyn Crawford and Jonny Rowntree decided that the 25k distance with 5,000ft of elevation gain was perfect for them.

Starting at the Tollymore National Outdoor Centre, runners made their way up the Trassey Track and headed for the Happy Valley. Warm up done it was then the first climb to the col between Meelmore and Meelbeg, proceeding to climb up and over Meelbeg it was then on to Slieve Loughshannagh.

From Ben Crom dam the race took on a new route to last year. It was now up and over Slievelamaghan, across Cove and Beg mountains before descending onto the Brandy Pad. Traversing the Brandy Pad to the Hare's Gap before descending back to the Trassey Track and back into Tollymore Forest again for the finish.

Jonny finished 56th in 4:34:05, while Carolyn Crawford finished 58th & 2nd F40 in 4:35:19.

Ennerdale Horseshoe Fell Race

The Ennerdale Horseshoe remains one of the true classics in the fell running calendar—an unforgiving, remote high-level route encircling the beautiful Ennerdale Valley. Clocking in at 23 mile and north of 7,500 feet of elevation gain, it's a race that tests the resilience, skill and endurance of even the most experienced fell runners.

With 9 checkpoints to reach during the race, and summiting some of the Lake Districts finest including Great Borne, Green Gable and Kirk Fell to name a few, it was a job of course for Colin Brennan.

Conditions were far from ideal with low temperatures and poor visibility at height - but an unreal day in the mountains saw Colin finish as 2nd M60 and 75th overall in a time of 6:19:01.

Cairncastle Classic Fell Race

East Coast Athletic Club decided to leave the sunshine from previous years packed away and today opted for more changeable weather for the latest NIMRA Championship Race and Irish Mountain Running Association Ulster Championship Race at the Cairncastle Classic. The medium category race was 10mile in distance with over 2,000ft of elevation, climbing over the Sallagh Braes, Knockdhu and Scawt Hill.

Peter Tees was first home for the club after a tremendous race finishing in 12th place in 1:28:03. Finding himself in a 'shorter' race compared tohis recent adventures, Shirhaan Hameed finished 41st in 1:42:11. Adele Tomb bagged a 3rd F50 age cat finishing 61st overall in 1:52:57. Uber keen to also bag an age cat, Carolyn Crawford only went and entered herself twice to give herself the best chances of such. The tactic paid off as she finished 3rd F40 and 72nd overall in 2:01:47.

Hill & Dale: Loughshannagh

This is arguably the toughest run in the Hill and Dale series, but there's little arguing that this race has the best scenery.

A clockwise route of the horseshoe (4mile and 1,500ft of elevation gain) this year saw runners head up through the boggy ground to Ott for their first test. It was on to Slieve Loughshannagh next and then over to Doan. After shooting around the sandy banks of Lough Shannagh it was then the steepest climb of the evening up Carn Mountain before a fast descent back to the start where beautiful views of Spelga awaited.

Making his Hill and Dale debut, Jonny Rowntree had a great night in the mountains finishing 117th in 1:05:30.

Fairhill 5 Miler

Springwell Running Club was again very well represented at Ballymena Runners’ Fairhill 5 Mile race. There were 26 of our members on the start line at the Broughshane Road entrance to the Fairhill Shopping Centre to begin the race. From there the route takes the runners down to the Ecos Centre, with the majority of the race meandering through the tree lined trails and paths there, before the runners’ strength was tested with a few challenging climbs over the last mile.

Stephen Fillis was first home for the Club, running 0:22:39 to claim 22nd place. Stephen was closely followed by Rodney McPhee (0:29:53) and Mark Gardiner (0:29:55), who both manged to creep in below the 30-minute mark.

There were strong performances across the board here, with 7 of our members recording personal bests: Mark Gardiner (0:29:55); Shaun Carton (0:35:14); Dara Watterson (0:35:20); Paul Laverty (0:35:48); Deborah McPhee (0:36:49); Paddy Magee (0:39:57) and Fiona Walker (0:42:29).

22nd Stephen Fillis 0:29:39; 25th Rodney McPhee 0:29:53; 26th Mark Gardiner 0:29:55 (PB); 30th Maurice Walker 0:30:24; 52nd Rhys Walker 0:32:35; 91st Shaun Carton 0:35:14 (PB); 94th Dara Watterson 0:35:20 (PB); 100th Paul Laverty 0:35:48 (PB); 119th Paul Quinn 0:36:32; 125th Deborah McPhee 0:36:49 (PB); 165th George Mimnagh 0:38:46; 170th Pauline Mullan 0:39:07; 188th Patrick Magee 0:39:57 (PB); 190th Mervyn Thompson 0:40:02; 204th Helena Dornan 0:40:52; 237th Fiona Walker 0:42:29 (PB); 243rd Louise Hanna 0:42:46; 246th Andrew Wilmot 0:42:58; 279th Janet Patrick 0:44:32; 335th Julie Corbett 0:47:42; 361st Lynn Stewart 0:48:45; 402nd Sheila McConnell 0:51:27; 403rd Pauline Duke 0:51:31; 406th Anne Marie McKenna 0:51:50; 416th Rhona Laverty 0:52:37

Out the Line 5 Miler

Last Thursday night was the return of Foyle Valley AC’s Out the Line 5 Mile race. Starting on the riverside pathway just up from the old Foyle Road Railway Station, the course is two and a half miles ‘out the line’ towards Carrigans, where runners turn back on themselves and run straight back in to the start line. The course is a flat and fast one and produced some very fast times.

Runners were faced with a light headwind on the way out but benefitted from it on their backs after the turn. First home from the club was Christopher McNickle in 0:27:56. Colin Loughery dusted off the racing shoes for what was a return to racing after 6 years to finish in 54th place in 0:34:25. Christine Bonham had a great run to claim 1st place in her age category in a time of 0:42:26, and 109th place overall, while Nicole O’Connor made it back just under the 40 minutes mark to claim a 5 mile personal best (0:39:55).

9th Christopher McNickle 0:27:56; 19th Stephen McLaughlin 0:29:40; 31st Ryan Kennedy 0:31:49; 54th Colin Loughery 0:34:25; 88th Leanne Quigley 0:39:17; 93rd Nicole O’Connor 0:39:55 (PB); 109th Christine Bonham 0:41:26 (1st F60)

Killyclogher 10k

Killyclogher GAA hosted their annual 10k and 5k races in the village on the outskirts of Omagh on Saturday morning. Ciarán Ferris and Aidan Mooney made the trip for the 10k race, with Ciarán making the most of a trip home from England to pull on the purple vest.

Ciarán was the clear winner of the 10k race after a fantastic run and a finish time of 0:32:50, with almost 3 minutes between him and second place. Aidan also had a great run finishing in a time of 1:06:02.

1 . Contributed Some of the Springwell Members at the Fairhill 5 Mile Race Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Some of the Springwell Members at the Fairhill 5 Mile Race Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Ciarán Ferris collecting his winnings after finishing 1st place in Killyclogher 10k Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Colin Brennan after collecting his prize for 2nd in age category in the Ennerdale Horseshoe Fell Race Photo: Submitted Photo Sales