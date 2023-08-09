'Treanmanagh Bee' who won the fifth race at Brandywell with (from left) Gary Blaney, Paddy Doherty, trainer Stephen Radcliffe, Mairead Miller and Shane Mc Colgan.

The June ’21 black dog was unraced and even though he had good sprint trials on his card around Lifford and Shelbourne, it looked a big task going in against seasoned experienced sprinters in his first race. He was 5/4 to win with ‘Murmuration’, who had a good recent 16.52 winning time on his card, looking the main danger.

At trap rise it developed into a two dog race. ‘Murmuration’ showed the best early pace and showed just in front but ‘Stefan’s Magic’ didn’t take long to join him at the bend. ‘Murmuration’ had a bit more track craft on the bend and just about led going into the home straight.

However, when ‘Stefan’s Magic’ got into the straight he powered up the inside and ran on strongly to win by just over a length in 16.57 for his Armagh owner, Shea Campbell, and I would expect Shea will now be looking for a competition for this good, young dog.

'Stefans Magic' who won the last race at Brandywell with Shea Campbell and his daughter, Faye.

In the fourth race, ‘Shesanicelady’ who was a 11-race maiden showed good pace to record her first win. She was well supported at evens before the off and made no mistake. Breaking well from trap one, she soon went clear and even though she tired in the home straight she still won by just over a length in a good time of 27.78 for her Tyrone owner, Aiden Cullen.

In race five ‘Treanmanagh Bee’, who is owned by a syndicate headed by Dean Hegarty and trained by Stephen Radcliffe, was a good winner. Last week at the track and the September ’20 dog made it win number two at the track. The evens favourite did not break to well but he ran on strongly in the home straight to come home by over a length in 28.14.

In the sixth race (over 500 yards), ‘Kinda Brenda’ looked eased a bit in grade and she had good support at 2/1 before the off to win her first race. However she looked in trouble in the early part of the race with ‘Showdown Rumble’ leading by over six lengths along the back straight. Going into the final bends ‘Kind Brenda’ started to close fast and in the home straight she pulled clear to win by over four lengths in 28.34 for local owner, Gary Simpson.

As normal racing returns on Monday with the first race at 8pm.

'Shesanicelady' who won the fourth race at Brandywell with Damien Cullen.

TWO FINALS AT

LIFFORD TONIGHT

There will be racing at Lifford tonight (Friday) and on Sunday. Tonight's card sees two finals of competitions down for decision, The semi-finals of both took place last week at the track and both finals look very competitive.

On form in the Gallagher & McKinney 525 Final there is just under three lengths on the clock between all six finalists and it will be a very competitive betting market but I think ‘Matty's Boy’ could be the value bet. The September ’21 dog finished third in his semi-final last week but he was under a length behind the winner in that race and I think he’s open to improvement. If he starts better he would have a great chance of winning this final for his Co. Antrim owner, Ciaran Magee with ‘Olwinn Cara’ selected as the danger.

The ‘Best Value in the World Tote Sprint Final’ is difficult to call with little on the clock between the field. However, the run to the first bend is normally crucial in a sprint and ‘Conor be Slick’ and ‘Dysert Mick’ look as if they could be the most likely leaders. I think that ‘Dysert Mick’ may just make the first bend in front and if he does, he should win for his Tyrone owner, Paul Hughes.