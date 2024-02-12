Members of the Ulster Karate Federation who won medals at the WUKF Irish Open in Waterford. Pictured at back, from left, are Caolan Caulfield, Erin McCole, Patrick Moynihan, Philip Walker, Lara Walker and Aine McCole. Front, from left, Sean Moynihan (table official), Eamonn Doherty (referee), Denis Donaghy (referee), Gareth Walker, Columba McLaughlin (chief referee) and Martin McCole (referee and UKF head coach).

​The Donegal and Derry karatekas secured three gold medals, four silver and three bronze in their first competitive outing of the year, which took place at the SETU Arena in Waterford on Saturday, February 3.

The medals haul is all the more impressive given that the UKF squad for the event numbered just seven competitors.

Philip Walker, Patrick Moynihan and Caolan Caulfield were first on the tatami for the UKF, winning gold in the team kata section.

Patrick doubled his gold medal tally, winning his sanbon kumite section, and he narrowly missed out on a third top spot when he took silver in his ippon kumite section.

Lara Walker completed the UKF gold medal haul with an impressive win in her sanbon kumite section.

Fresh from being honoured as ‘Donegal Sports Star of Year 2024’ in Martial Arts, Quigley’s Point’s Erin McCole — the current WUKF World and European Champion in senior kata — won a silver medal in her sanbon kumite section.

Her younger sister, Aine McCole, also secured silver in her sanbon kumite section, later adding a bronze medal to her tally following a strong performance in her ippon kumite section.

Caolan Caulfield secured no less than three medals, adding bronze in ippon kumite and silver in sanbon kumite to his team kata gold success.

Fahan’s Gareth Walker was back in full swing at the WUKF Irish Open, competing in both the veteran’s ippon and sanbon kumite, securing bronze in both events, but unfortunately picking up a toe injury for his efforts.

UKF Head Coach Martin McCole said the squad’s success at the event marked a great start to competitive action in 2024 for the UKF.

He said: “I want to say ‘a massive well done’ to all of our squad members who competed at the WUKF Irish Open. We may only have had a small crew competing, but everyone gave it their all and that certainly shows in the results.