​IT WAS a case of third time lucky for talented Creggan kickboxer Conal McBrearty who won over a hostile crowd in Sheffield with an outstanding performance which earned him the ISKA British semi-professional welterweight title on Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The 20 year-old could have been forgiven for questioning his future in the sport and why he was putting in all the hard yards in the gym, the early morning starts and the expense of travelling to shows across Europe for little reward when it came to the major titles.

Twice he suffered controversial knockbacks when challenging for the WRSA British title and the WRSA Celtic Nations strap in Walsall but he wasn't deterred and his self-belief and quality shone through at the third time of asking when he claimed a split decision win over Englishman Brandon Wood (British Combat Academy) after five rounds to lift the British belt on the GB Promotions show held at Crookes Social Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The part-time Bishops of Creggan barman from Culdaff Gardens has been involved in kickboxing since he first entered Rath Mor Warriors Gym as an 11 year-old schoolboy and last month won bronze when representing Team Ireland at the ISKA world championships in Munich.

Derry fighter Conal McBrearty has his hand raised in victory after his British title fight against Englishman Brandon Wood (British Combat Academy).

He's grown to become one of the most active fighters on the Irish and UK kickboxing circuit with 17 fights under his belt over the past two years which has seen him lift three Irish titles in the space of five months [the AKC Irish title, WKU All-Ireland title and ISKA Irish title].

And his decision to travel to the 'Steel City' and display nerves of steel in front of a raucous, initially unfriendly, attendance of around 500 fight fans in his first semi-pro bout, has reaped its rewards as he came home with the British belt in his possession.

McBrearty and his Rath Mor Warriors coaches Sean McGill and Mark Clifford believe that outstanding victory will begin to open doors for the Derry man who intends on going professional in search of his ultimate goal - a world title - next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I enjoyed it," said McBrearty. "I'm glad it was as competitive as it was because it means more that it was a hard fought victory. You get all those disappointments and then it's worth the wait!

Conal McBrearty (Rath Mor Warriors) lands a strong kick to the chin of his opponent.

"Getting up early in the mornings, putting in all the hard rounds in the gyms and then it ultimately pays off. Those last two times where I lost those title fights in Walsall, I was asking myself, 'why am I doing this? And then it's third time lucky. It pays off and you realise this is why I'm doing it."

His aggressive fighting style and crunching low kicks gained him a few new followers as the appreciative crowd began to chant his name towards the latter rounds.

"It was like Rocky IV when Rocky fought the Russian," he laughed. "Rocky was the away fighter and then won the crowd over but that's what it was like. It's the first time that I know of in professional or semi-professional fighting that an Irish fighter has gone over to fight an English fighter for a British title and won the crowd over. So it's funny in that sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fighting bare shins compared to having shin pads is damaging. I enjoy that and it's something I always focus on. Whenever you're in there with the boy you're fighting, the crowd doesn't hear it and your corner doesn't hear it, the only person that hears it is me because I'm facing him but I landed a good kick on him early on and I heard that wince and it gave me confidence. I knew I hurt him and after the fight he told me once I landed that it really disrupted his pattern."

Conal McBrearty pictured with Rath Mor Warriors coaches Mark Clifford and Sean McGill after the Creggan man won the ISKA British welterweight title in England.

With the British title in the bag McBrearty believes he's moving a step closer to his goal of fighting for a world title in his hometown and emulating the last professional kickboxer to do it, Daniel 'Pinta' Quigley who won the ISKA professional heavyweight title in Templemore Sports Complex over a decade ago.

"I'm definitely looking to bring world championship kickboxing back to Derry so that goal is definitely off to a good start now. I've got those Irish titles which are hard to win but getting this British title is prestigious to an extent where you can go on and potentially contend for a European and after that a world championship. So hopefully I can bring a world title back to Derry - that's my goal! It'll be 11 years ago now in the New Year since 'Pinta' did it so it's well overdue.

"I'm going to get a crack at it in the New Year because I'm the most active fighter in Ireland and in the UK and potentially in Europe which is feedback from promoters we're getting. So being the most active fighter I'm able to do these things quicker than most people. I've had more fights this past two years than a lot of people have had in their whole fighting career. That was my 17th fight over the past two years. So it's definitely all paying off."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rath Mor Warriors Head Coach, McGill believes McBrearty is finally getting the recognition his hard work and determination deserves.

"That's the biggest result we've ever had at the gym," he exclaimed. "We have fought for a British title four times before. Jake Mooney, Conal and Cian Kennedy all fought for it but weren't successful. So this is the first time and because it's semi-professional it means even more to us.

"It was a massive win in the lion's den. Conal has gone over to England three times and fought twice for a British title in different organisations and lost twice controversially. So we kept it low key on this occasion.

"We've had a lot of offers since Sunday. There were about 400 or 500 people at the fight. Kickboxing is massive in England so there was a big crowd. That was the first fight he received a purse in as well so he was well pleased. He was very strong on the night. It was the strongest I've ever seen him. He was very explosive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had that belief since a young age. He's always had that underdog mentality. Even when he's lost, we don't count them as losses, we call them lessons where you have to make changes, He's only lost three times I think in his senior career.