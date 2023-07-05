Velvet Jenny who won heat 4 of the first round of the Diana Divall Memorial A3 525 yard’s competition at Lifford on Sunday. Owned by the Rustys Lads Syndicate we have (from left) trainer Michael Corr, then Daniel O’Neill, Tommy Nixon, John Campbell, Fionntan Canavan, John Hamilton & John McGorrey.

​And it was a great night for Kevin O'Kane and his son Kealan who landed a treble on the card.

The first leg came in race four over 500 yards with Corgrigg Tobben coming out on top. Fair Well the 6/4 favourite led the field around the opening bends but approaching the final bends Corgrigg Tobben took the lead and the 3/1 shot stayed on strongly to win by over two lengths in a time of 28.18.

Leg two came in the next race over 500 yards and it was a very easy win for Rathronan Syd. The July ‘19 dog came home an easy winner by over six lengths in a good time of 28.06 at odds of 6/4.

Yarn Teller who won the 7th race at Brandywell in 16.96 which was the fastest sprint time of the night with (from left) James Light, Tommy Connor & Patsy Doyle who presented the £50 Supporters Group Bonus to Tommy.

The final leg of the treble came in race six, also over 500 yards. Extreme Gold dust was heavily supported at evens to land the treble and he didn’t disappoint, winning by a length in a time of 28.31 to make it a memorable night for the O'Kane family.

The last race on the card was a very competitive looking sprint and and Mayahs News was 7/4 to make it four wins on the card for the O'Kane family but missed the break. Yarn Teller from trap six came with a strong run and the January ‘20 bitch won in a time of 16.94 for Belfast based owner Jim Connor.

The Daniel Canning memorial competition heats are the main races on Monday night’s card. First race at 8pm.

Meanwhile there will be racing as normal this weekend at Lifford with racing on Sunday night and tonight when two finals of competitions, sponsored by The TOTE will be the highlight.

Rathronan Syd, the 4 year old veteran, who won the 5th race at Brandywell in 28.06 which was the fastest 500 yards time of the night, with father & son team Kealan & Kevin O’Kane.

There were semi-finals of both competitions last week at the track and in the first Strideaway Kitty was a impressive winner. Well supported at 6/4 before the off, she came home to win by over four lengths in a time of 17.69 for Cookstown based owner John P McGorrey.

Tthe second semi-final went to another well supported favourite Dreenan Jill in a time of 17.70.

Tonight’s final is difficult to call but I'll take a chance on Strideaway Kitty.

In the TOTE 550 final it's difficult to oppose Cricket Patch who has a few lengths advantage on the clock.