​Donegal and Derry karatekas are celebrating success after an impressive medals haul at the 13th World Union of Karate Federation’s European Championships in the South of France.

The squad members who travelled to France for the WUKF European Championship were, from left at back, Martin McCole (Head Coach), Gareth Walker, Sean Moynihan, Harry McDaid, Patrick (PJ) Moynihan, Caolan Caulfield, Killian Doherty, Joe McDaid and Philip Walker. From left, at front, were Jack Walker, Jack Moynihan, Daniel Moynihan, Lara Walker, Aine McCole and Erin McCole.

​The Ulster Karate-Do Federation (UKF) claimed seven medals in Antibes on the Cote d’Azur during the four-day event.

Reigning WUKF senior kata world champion Erin McCole, from Quigley’s Point, retained her 2022 European title by adding gold to her win at the world championship in Dundee in July.

Also on the podium were Buncrana’s Killian Doherty (17) and Fahan’s Philip Walker (15), winning silver medals in the Cadets A and Cadets B Wado Ryu kata sections respectively.

Local WUKF European medal winners were, from left, Caolan Caulfield (bronze), Killian Doherty (silver), Patrick Moynihan (bronze), Philip Walker (silver), Lara Walker (bronze) and Erin McCole (gold).

Derry’s Patrick (PJ) Moynihan (16) secured a bronze medal in the Cadets A Wado Ryu kata, with Caolan Caulfield also taking third place in the senior Wado Ryu kata section.

Patrick, Killian and Philip missed out on individual medals in their respective kumite sections despite strong performances but combined well to secure a third-place finish in the Cadets Sanbon team fighting section.

Having faced some very stiff competition in her fights, 12 year-old Lara Walker from Fahan, who was named ‘Female Fighter of the Tournament’ in the recent Carlow International Karate competition, won a bronze medal in her kumite section. She was the only member of the squad to secure a medal in individual kumite.

The UKF squad which travelled to France included Harry McDaid, Joe McDaid, Killian Doherty, Patrick Moynihan, Philip Walker, Aine McCole, Jack Walker, Daniel Moynihan, Jack Moynihan, Gareth Walker, Sean Moynihan, Assistant Coach Caolan Caulfield, Assistant Coach Erin McCole (22), Assistant Coach Aine McCole (18), and Head Coach Martin McCole (47).

WORLD CHAMPION . . . Erin McCole on the podium at the WUKF European Karate Championship after winning the gold medal in Senior Kata.jpg

UKF President Sensei Columba McLaughlin, 6th Dan, and referee Eamonn Doherty from Buncrana also travelled with the squad to officiate at the prestigious event.

UKF Head Coach, Martin McCole, said he was ‘proud’ of the local competitors and delighted for the outstanding McCole who is clearly going from strength to strength.:

“The UKF is very proud of our competitors showing their determination, pride and skill in representing their country,” he said.

“We were delighted for our kata coach, Erin McCole, who retained her European title on the back of lifting her world title this year in the women’s kata section.

“Our senior fighters performed well, with Áine McCole and Caolan Caulfield losing out on medals only to split decisions and their opponents going on to win their sections in the event. Our cadets PJ Moynihan, Killian Doherty and Philip Walker were defeated by only a single point to lose out on a place in the final.

“Our kids’ team was very unlucky to be defeated by the Romanians and be put out of the medals. We were very proud that the youngsters were able to gain high scores and show such great determination and spirit. There is great potential for our kids in the coming years and their performances in Europe will be a big stepping stone for them.