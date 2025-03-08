In fact the Spartans dominated the top three places in the men’s race with Paddy O’Donnell (54:25) and Allan Bogle (55:10) taking second and third respectively behind Doherty’s impressive 52m clocking.

Notably, for the first time in the event’s history, the number of female participants has surpassed the male entry—a significant milestone for mass participation racing in the region. With the event taking place on International Women’s Day, it’s especially fitting to see such a strong turnout of female runners, making their presence felt and celebrating the occasion in style.

And Whoriskey romped home to take the winners’ prize, breaking the hour with a 59:11 clocking – narrowly short of the course record of 56:53 recorded by Jessica Craig in 2022.

Scott Galbraith, Race organiser was delighted with the record field and the success of the race: “We were blown away with the uptake once again this year.

"A record entry of 2750 plus for the 2025 edition of the Bentley Group Walled City 10 mile road race underlines the enduring popularity of road running in this town and this event in particular with it now.

“A big thanks to long time title sponsors, the Bentley Group for their continued association with the race. It has grown into a genuine classic over the years, a much anticipated and not to be missed mass participation event.”

A spokesperson for The Bentley Group added: “We are delighted to continue our association with the Walled City 10 Miler and very proud to see the Bentley Group brand up front in the title of what is a truly brilliant event for the city and district.

“In the hospitality business we share the desire of the race organisers to deliver a top-quality product and with that common belief we had no hesitation coming on board as title sponsors a few years ago.

“The race numbers have boomed in the last few years, top club runners lining up alongside recreational runners and joggers all with the common aim of getting to the finish line as quickly as possible.

“It’s a terrific spectacle, good for both the health and vibrancy of the city and district, not forgetting the welcome major boost to the local economy from visitors making a weekend of it.”

Our photographer George Sweeney followed the course to capture these fantastic snaps.

