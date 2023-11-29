TEACHERS and staff at Ardnashee School and College have thrown their weight behind a mammoth fundraising challenge to complete 30 strongman training sessions in 30 days at Pro Gym in Derry.

The Strand Road based gym is renowned for producing some of the city's most successful bodybuilders including gym owner Dave Fox who is one of the men behind the charity bid to raise vital funds for 'Friends of Ardnashee', alongside gym members Dee O'Hara, Paddy Quigley, Steve Deery, Stevie Junior and Paul Ryan who has a child at the school with Pata's Syndrome - a rare genetic condition.

An initial target of £1,000 has been well and truly surpassed and the fundraising event, which concludes tomorrow (Thursday) after 30 straight days flipping tractor tyres, pushing metal sleds across concrete, swinging sledge hammers and lifting 95kg iron bars, is on course to doubling that original amount.

It's taken an incredible commitment from five gym-goers who braved the cold weather and driving rain to complete the 29 consecutive ‘intense’ daily sessions so far throughout the month of November.

Ardnashee vice principle Sinead Crossan swings a sledge hammer during the charity strongman challenge.

Local junior football club City Colts and other Pro Gym members were also drafted in to lend their support and take part in sessions while male and female staff members of Ardnashee turned up and smashed it as you can see in a fantastic promotional video starring Vice Principal Sinead Crossan who said the children of the school were never far from their thoughts as they attempted to get through a tough outdoor circuit.

"The school was delighted to hear that the team of strong men from Pro Gym set up a fundraising challenge for Friends of Ardnashee to support the school with events and resources for our amazing children and young people," she said.

"Once the challenge kicked off, the senior leadership team with colleagues from across the school decided to give the challenge a go and support the fundraising event.

"I don't think any of us were prepared for the fitness and strength required for the outdoor circuit but in true Ardnashee fashion the staff gave it 100 per cent and had a few laughs, mostly at me trying to lift anything more than 5kg," she laughed.

Dave Fox (centre) with some of the regular Strongmen who took part in the 30 day challenge at Pro Gym

"Every day we see our children overcome challenges and when participating in this event they didn't leave our minds - that's really what carried us through this intense fitness circuit."

Pro Gym owner, Mr Fox was delighted to play his part in raising vital funds for such a special cause and has called on the public to get behind them on their final day of the challenge at the gym tomorrow and help them reach the £2,000 mark.

"In Derry, Ardnashee School stands out as a sanctuary for special education, where children with diverse learning needs find tailored support and opportunities to thrive.

"The funds raised are vital, serving as the lifeblood for a school that champions the potential within each child," he said. "In the realm of special education, resources are not just helpful, they are essential.

Members of the City Colts team who took part in a session at Pro Gym in aid of Friends of Ardnashee.

"It's an initiative small in scale compared to the daily challenges these students and their educators face, yet significant in its purpose.

"The weights are heavy; the cardio is tough and the workouts are demanding but it's all for a great cause and one that is close to a lot of people’s hearts in the city.

"Anyone that has had the 'pleasure' of doing one strongman session at Pro gym will understand it’s not your standard workout," he added with a knowing smile.

"Each person has been doing a minimum of five or six stations for four or five rounds over 30 consecutive days in the month of November which is no easy feat by any stretch of the imagination.

"Hail, rain or shine we’ve been out everyday nailing it. We are hoping that people will get on board and if possible make a small donation."