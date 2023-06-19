Young Benjamin Thompson with Aisling Hutton from the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum after Sunday's 'Try-a-Tri' event in Templemore.

Benjamin was one of 50 participants who only months earlier signed up for the event and dedicated themselves to train for eight weeks towards completing the 10 laps of a swimming pool, 10 miles of cycling and two miles of running that make up the ‘Try a Tri’ event.

Under the supervision of Carmel Lynch from the North West Triathlon Club, participants were taught proper swim, cycling, running technique, race transition tips, and nutrition in preparation for event. For many it was the first time they had ever undertaken such a personal fitness challenge.

The Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum’s now annual try a tri event was borne from local triathlete, Danny Quigley’s mammoth ’10 in 10’ triathlon challenge in 2021 with monies raised from the challenge used to create a ‘Danny Quigley Fund’ aimed at improving mental health provision and well-being in the city and district. The DQ fund has also helped people access such services as one to one counselling.

Aisling Hutton, Mental Health Practitioner at the Health Forum, and Danny Quigley Fund Co- ordinator said that the Health Forum was ‘blown away yet again’ at the level of support from the local community.

“Now in its second year, our ‘DQ Fund Try a tri’ event is attracting more and more people who want to take on the fitness challenge,”explained Aisling.

“What has been really wonderful to see is people like Benjamin, who decided to challenge himself and proved that disability should never be a barrier to fitness, health or well-being. That is exactly what the ‘Try a tri’ event for.

"In completing his ;Try a tri’ challenge, Benjamin has inspired so many of us. I truly believe the sense of community helped everyone to cross the finish line and it’s so evident that we can achieve so much together when we are working towards a common goal.”

Scores of people took to social media after the event to congratulate Benjamin on his achievement.

In preparation for the ‘Try a try’, Benjamin also benefitted from the fantastic work of Sinead Lynch and Bronagh McNamara from ‘Inclusivity Fit’ who personally trained him.

“We have a few ideas up our sleeves of what we can do differently, but what will never change is our belief that community events such as this have the ability to improve all of our collective health & well-being,” added Aisling.

