Young Derry runners excel in first round of Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League

Davin Gallagher, Ballykelly Primary School, Limavady, and Liam Wilson, Mill Strand IPS, Portrush, came first and second place respectively in the boys’ race.

First and second place in the girls’ race was Roisin McElhinney, St. Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven and Saidhbhín McMullan, St. Brigid’s Primary, Mayogall, respectively.

Teams of 6 from each school entered the girls’ and boys’ races and collected points for their schools, with the top 3 teams and 5 individuals from each area taking part in the final on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Mallusk Playing Fields.

Tiarnan McKenna, St Canice's PS, Davin Gallagher, Ballykelly PS, Liam Wilson, Mill Strand IPS

The three qualifying boys’ schools were Ballykelly Primary School, Limavady, Mill Strand Integrated School & Nursery, Portrush, and St. Canice’s PS, Dungiven, and the successful girls’ school teams were St. Canice’s Primary School, Dungiven, St. Brigid’s Primary, Mayogall, and Mary Queen of Peace, Cargan.

The league was launched at the beginning of October with the help of Flahavan’s ambassador Nick Griggs, who hails from County Tyrone.

As the official 2022/2023 ambassador Nick will help inspire and educate the young runners taking part in the competition this year, passing on his expert training tips to sharing the importance of a healthy diet and visiting participating primary schools.

Following the final, the top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, which will include participating in 9 training sessions over 12 months to support the personal development of the young athletes.

