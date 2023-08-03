With the World Cup in France on the horizon, some of City of Derry’s young stars warmed up at the club’s annual summer camp this week at Judges Road.
Former Irish International Stacey Kennedy was joined by First XV player CJ Cregan who, along with fellow coaches Maggie Delaney and Naoimh Julius, put the young players through their paces with the emphasis always on fun. As always, ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action . . .
1. Some of the children who took part in the recent City of Derry Youth Rugby Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 60
Some of the children who took part in the recent City of Derry Youth Rugby Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 60 Photo: George Sweeney
2. Children taking part in the recent City of Derry Youth Rugby Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 59
Children taking part in the recent City of Derry Youth Rugby Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 59 Photo: George Sweeney
3. Former Ireland international player Stacey Kennedy pictured coaching at the recent City of Derry Youth Rugby Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 62
Former Ireland international player Stacey Kennedy pictured coaching at the recent City of Derry Youth Rugby Summer Camp. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 62 Photo: George Sweeney
4. Participants at the recent City of Derry Youth Rugby Summer Camp practise tackling with City of Derry senior player CJ Cregan. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 58
Participants at the recent City of Derry Youth Rugby Summer Camp practise tackling with City of Derry senior player CJ Cregan. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2331GS – 58 Photo: George Sweeney