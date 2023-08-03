News you can trust since 1772
17 Photos from City of Derry Mini Rugby camp at Judges Road

With the World Cup in France on the horizon, some of City of Derry’s young stars warmed up at the club’s annual summer camp this week at Judges Road.
By Michael Wilson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:14 BST

Former Irish International Stacey Kennedy was joined by First XV player CJ Cregan who, along with fellow coaches Maggie Delaney and Naoimh Julius, put the young players through their paces with the emphasis always on fun. As always, ‘Journal’ photographer George Sweeney was there to capture the action . . .

