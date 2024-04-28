Killene Thornton has been superb all season for the ‘Green and Black’ and carried that form into his Ulster Juniors debut with two tries as Mike Orchin-McKeever’s men enjoyed a hugely impressive start. Thornton was joined in the second half by Derry team-mates Stephen Corr and Davy Graham on what proved a fabulous day for the club. And with a big crowd there to witness the first Interpro fixture at Judges Road, George Sweeney was on hand to capture all the action, on and off the field. Check out some of the defining images of a great day for local rugby . . .