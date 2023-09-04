The 'Green and Black' scored six tries, three in each half, with late efforts from Jamie Millar and, in particular, Ross McLaughlin extremely pleasing on the eye as Derry kicked off their Ulster Championship campaign with a fully deserved 41-27 victory. McLaughlin's stunner was one of a brace for the exciting young full-back with Simon Logue, Dara Gill and Gary McKinley the other try scorers.

"Yeah, I think you have to be pretty content after a five point victory at home," explained a delighted McCarter, "We are just after saying to the lads there that from midway through the first half until midway through the second we were unbelievable at times - unplayable.

"Some of the tries we scored were as good as I have seen here in years but if we want to get to the next level we have to keep that going for as close to 80 minutes as possible.

Simon Logue powers forward to set up the opening try of the match for City of Derry during Saturday's match against Ballymoney.

"We would be a bit disappointed with hope we finished the game but to score 40 odd points on opening day of the league season, you can't be too disappointed."

Derry got off to a flying start with a try inside two minutes from Gill and led 20-10 at the break but it wasn't all plain sailing as a dogged Ballymoney team helped themselves to four tries, including the final two of the game.

"There were a couple of tries throughout the game that we were disappointed with, the tap and goes, because I actually thought we defended not too badly as a team," added the Derry coach, "We made good low tackles but to give them two 5m tap and goes was a bit irritating.

"That's something we will work on in training as we build now toward next Saturday but as I said, some of our play was scintillating."

City of Derry scrum-half Jamie Millar celebrates his try against Ballymoney at Judges Road.

Having defeated Banbridge in the Junior Cup to open their season, Saturday made it two wins from two and McCarter was delighted with the contribution of a back line that looked threatening each time they had the ball.

"Every time we moved the ball we looked threatening but when you have players like Alex (McDonnell), Logie (Simon Logue), Davy Graham in particular in there, Ross McLaughlin was outstanding again, they are going to be a threat against any team. Conditions were perfect and we looked like we could score at will at times."

Next up for Derry is a testing trip to Enniskillen but McCarter believes Derry will go there in a positive frame of mind.

"Enniskillen showed last season how dangerous they can be. They did really well throughout the whole season in all competitions so we know what the task is ahead of us but we have to take the positives. We have to have belief. From the start of pre-season until now we have been building every week and we are really pleased with how we are progressing.