City of Derry’s Stephen Corr surveys his options against Ballymena in pre-season. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2333GS – 84

The 'Green and Black' kicked off the last last weekend with an impressive away victory at Banbridge Seconds in the Junior Cup, a victory that underlined the increased competition for places in a squad that looks to have more depth than recent years.

Last season Derry stuttered into life back in the junior ranks after their relegation from the All Ireland League but Head Coach Richard McCarter believes they are better equipped this time around and i keen to see his side learn from last year.

"Last year highlighted what we all know, early season momentum and confidence is absolutely critical and we didn't have either last year," explained the Derry coach, That's not to say we didn't have a few good results in that first half of the season, we did but it never felt like we were gaining momentum or playing with confidence. We were scratching week by week.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Obviously it's still early doors but it just seems like it's a much happier squad. We are content and happier with what we are trying to do. I think that showed last Saturday with the amount of changes we made and still came away from Banbridge with a decent result.

"We now just need to get this league campaign up and running. We know it is going to be tough but it is also winnable as well."

Back after last week's impressive victory in Co. Down are experienced quartet Stephen Corr, Gerard Doherty, Simon Logue and Jamie Millar with McCarter delighted to see his squad making selection more of a headache for him.

"It is nice to have the boys coming back into a panel that played well last week," he added, "You have a few guys there that you need to have them involved in the big matches and they are doing enough training to merit their selection.That's one of the positives about the place, that selection is open, it's competitive, especially in certain positions where there's now considerable competition for places.

"Boys who previously might have had it handy don't because there are now other options there. The lads coming in are doing well, as they've showed over the last couple of weeks, and that competition will push everyone on."

Derry will be facing a Ballymoney team who also got their season up and running with an away Junior Cup victory, the Antrim men scoring a morale boosting victory at Ballynahinch IIs.

"They had a very good result last week so they will take huge confidence from that. Being away from home again they may come with the attitude they don't have much to lose but knowing Ballymoney, they will be tough.

