McCarter succeeded Paul O'Kane as Derry Head Coach in May 2021 and while his depleted squad suffered relegation from the All Ireland League in his first season in charge, the former out-half has overseen a steady and progressive rebuilding job that saw the locals in the heat of this season’s Championship One title race before injuries decimated the squad over the second half of the season. Derry did however secure a top four Championship One finish and reach Saturday's showpiece at the home of Ulster Rugby.

That 30-17 defeat proved a bitter pill to swallow for the 'Green and Black' who never played to anything like their potential in a disappointing finale to an otherwise encouraging second season in junior rugby, but despite the obvious signs of progress, McCarter says he will now take some time to consider his own position.

“I just need to reflect but I think it's time for a new voice," he admitted following Saturday's final, "I'm happy that we've achieved top four and got to a cup final this year. I want the boys to stick together. We'll see what happens over the next few weeks.”