City of Derry coach Richard McCarter urges players to stick together after cup final defeat
Following Saturday's 30-17 loss McCarter informed the players he would be considering his own position over the coming weeks but he's hoping the players remain united and bounce back stronger for their Kingspan Stadium experience.
“Nerves play a factor," admitted a disappointed McCarter, "We haven't been to a cup final in 14 years. Dromore have been to a couple in the last three or four years and there's a difference. You go from playing at Judges Road to playing in a final at Kingspan with a massive crowd. Some people get affected by that.
"We just didn't turn up when we needed to. That's a slight disappointment for us but it’s done now and we have to deal with it.”
McCarter conceded Dromore's blistering start which saw the Co. Down side 15 points up after 20 minutes unsettled Derry and they never quite recovered.
“It's hard to say much after a defeat but after a cup final defeat it's even more difficult," added the Derry coach, "The players recognised the better team on day won. We missed chances and weren't at our sharpest. There are fine margins in these games and credit to Dromore, they really deserved it.
“Hopefully this will whet the appetite so they want to come back and have more big occasions like this. As a club we should be challenging and competing to be in these cup finals. I want the boys to have enjoyed the spectacle side of it. Being in the home changing rooms, being on the main pitch in front of a big crowd. The whole occasion was great, but it’s just a pity the rugby didn’t match it."