City of Derry’s Cein McColgan (5) offloads the ball to Jamie Millar. Photo: George Sweeney

Ulster Rugby Championship 1

A brace of tries in each half condemned City of Derry to a second successive Ulster Championship 1 defeat as the 'Green and Black' drew a blank against Portadown at Judges Road on Saturday.

Eugene Murnane's men made positive start on a difficult afternoon weather wise and wouldn't have been too disappointed to turn around at half-time 13-0 down given they'd have the stiff breeze at their backs for the second period. Indeed they should have even have been three points closer had captain Davy Graham slotted over what looked a straight forward 22m penalty in first half stoppage time.

Cathal Cregan of City of Derry keeps hold on to the ball under pressure. Photo: George Sweeney

But having taken responsibility, Graham's kick sliced wide of the scoreboard end posts, an indication perhaps of the breezy conditions and it would prove Derry's best chance of points all afternoon.

The game itself hinged on the first score of the second half and it was Portadown who grabbed it on the hour mark when winger John McQuitty ran in around the Derry cover to move his team out of range of home fire. Full back Niall Davison - the game's stand-out player - had taken over conversion duties from Brandon Gribben by this stage and his successful kick visibly deflated a home team who lacked the cutting edge to fully test the visitors' defence.

A malfunctioning line-out didn't help Derry's cause, nor did the loss of pack leader Stephen Corr to a first half hamstring injury which suddenly makes next week's free weekend suddenly seem very timely. There were positives surrounding Derry's display, especially over the opening hour, but decent build up play and field position was too often foiled but handling errors and poor decision making as Derry tried to force expansive rugby that wasn't conducive to the conditions.

Murnane will hope that improves with experience and he can have no issue with the attitude of his young squad but they'll have to learn quickly at this level.

City of Derry’s Diarmuid O'Kane attempts to break through the Portadown cover. Photo: George Sweeney

Playing with the wind behind them, Portadown got off to a perfect, if somewhat fortunate start. A great kick to the corner gave the Co. Armagh men a decent position from which to build but a blatant knock-on was missed as Chambers Park side went left before switching play back right where Drew Flack was one of two spare men to finish.

With the conversion missed, Derry responding in fine fashion as scrum half Jamie Millar almost forced his way over in the minutes later but issues with the home line-out came back to haunt them on 24 minutes. A long throw was picked off at the back by Portadown but even then there seemed little danger until Davison set off, dancing through three loose tackles before stepping inside full-back Jack Beattie and scoring a fine individual try.

With the kick again missed the visitors decided to kick a 32nd minute penalty which Gribben slotted over for 13-0 but while 'DG' saw his late penalty go inches wide, there was still enough in the opening half to suggest Derry were right in the game.

And so it remained for the opening 20 minutes of the second half, both sides having spells but Derry rarely looked like creating the opening that would have opened the game up. Instead a swift break by Portadown caught Derry short on their left hand side from where McQuitty was able to run an outside line for his team's crucial third try.

With Davison now on kicking duties and the conversion slotted over, 0-20 always looked a bridge too far. Derry kept the visitors honest with their non-stop effort, but the game was out of reach.

The visitors had saved their best for last as centre Andrew Morrison threw an audacious reverse pass inside to pick out the run of Flack who was able to secure not only Portadown's first league win of the season but also their bonus point with it.

The victory moves the Armagh men ahead of Derry in the fledgling Championship 1 table and while home Head Coach Murnane won't be overly concerned at this junction, he knows the value of early points in a season that is all about consolidation for Derry after so many close season departures. It's a trip to Grosvenor next up in the league on October 5th and that one already has a crucial look to it.

City of Derry: Tom Cameron, Cathal Cregan, Nathan Campbell, Alan Thomas Mason, Cein McColgan, Tiarnan Dillon, Ryan Higgins, Stephen Corr, Jamie Millar, Charlie Robinson, Ben Henderson, Shane Beattie, David Graham, Christopher Boyd, Jack Beattie. (Replacements) Jake McDevitt, Diarmuid O'Kane, Ciaran Feeney.

Portadown: Ryan Neill, Tom Neill, Scott McKinney, Phillip Chimley, Aaron Abraham, James Wright, Jordan Robb, Ben McKinnon, Drew Flack, Brandon Gribben, Jack Orr, Marshall Clint, Andrew Morrison, John McQuitty, Niall Davison. (Replacements) Peter Trimble, Max Boyce, Chris Cousins.

Referee: Christopher Lough