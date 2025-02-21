Eugene Murnane, City of Derry RFC Head Coach. Photo: George Sweeney

Championship One​ City of Derry v Grosvenor (Sat, 2.30pm, Judges Rd) City of Derry's Champions One status will be on this line this weekend when Grosvenor arrive at Judges Road for a game that will define a season.

​Despite an opening weekend league victory over Randalstown the Green & Black' have endured a difficult year and sit rooted to the bottom of the table, that August 31st home victory still their only league win of the campaign.

Head Coach Eugene Murnane was handed the unenviable position this season of picking up the pieces following last summer's major upheaval, upheaval that saw the departures of former Head Coach Richard McCarter and his assistant Chris Cooper, as well as a number of prominent first XV players including Killene Thornton, Alex McDonnell, Fearghus Canning, Gerard Doherty, Ross McLaughlin, Tiernan Thornton and CJ Cregan while Simon Logue has been largely unavailable this season due to work commitments.

That change and the limited resources made available to Murnane meant survival was the only realistic target for 2024/25 and despite their current predicament, Derry remain masters of their own destiny. But the clock is ticking and there's no more wriggle room.

"We are fully aware of the importance of this game, it's must-win, there's no other way to put it," explained the City of Derry coach.

"We are at a stage of the season now where all the players are fully aware just how vital these last half dozen game are to us. Personally I try not to look at the points situation but we all know there's no room for error.

"Grosvenor will be approaching the game with a mindset that if they can win it would leave them almost safe from the automatic relegation spot. Randalstown will feel they are more than likely already safe at this point so it leaves just ourselves and Grosvenor and all the players realise that is must win this weekend. You have to realistic about the situation."

As things stand, Derry are currently eight points adrift of Saturday's opponents whose prospect were improved no end last Saturday thanks to a surprise, bonus point 29-28 home victory over Randalstown. That result made a tough job all the tougher for Derry, who have crucially two games in hand. And Murnane has never been a man to shirk a challenge, so he doesn't expect his team to.

"In terms of the squad we are as strong as we can be," added the Derry coach, "We are always missing one or two but we are as strong as we can be and we know if we can win on Saturday it changes things massively; psychologically as well as in terms of the table.

"If we can get the right result it would increase the pressure and probably mean Grosvenor would have to win another game themselves so there's still plenty to play for but we have to get what we need from the game on Saturday - the positive about that though is it is within our control. It's up to us."

The Judges Road men haven't played since a 27-33 home defeat against Lurgan at the end of January, a game that summed up this season of 'almost' for the 'Green & Black'.

"We took a bonus point from the game against Lurgan but it’s been like that in a few games this season," adds the Derry coach, "Generally we have started well, especially over the last four or five games, we've started well but then - if we don't capitalise - we tend to make unforced errors.

"We have conceded too many tries from 60m or 70m out from interception passes alone so we have to cut those types of mistakes out. We have go back to basics, simple but effective rugby. We tend to try to force the issue when it isn't on which can be a lack of experience at times.

"We just need to play the game that is in front of us, keep it simple and back each other up. For example, against Lurgan, the first 20/25 minutes were played inside their '22' and then we went behind but came back again in the second half. Overall we monopolised possession and territory but we haven't translated that to the scoreboard which has happened a few times this season.

"We should have picked up a lot more points, albeit sometimes they would have been losing bonus points but we have left quite a few behind us. We should have picked up points in at least four other games if we are being honest

"Those bonus points tend to add up too and can be the most important of all when you are down near the bottom but we can't look back at that now, we have to deal with the situation in front of us. That's where we are at."

The City of Derry coach has grown accustomed to 'square pegs in round holes' this season as he's mixed and matched his understrength squad and this weekend will likely see usual centre David Lapsley filling the No. 10 jersey. It's a new role for a player who has also taken on kicking responsibilities to great effect and Murnane has now worries about pitching one of Derry's most consistent performers into a position that will be critical on Saturday.

"Yeah it looks like we will have to play David Lapsley at 10 for Saturday but he has the ability to do that," explained Murnane, "He has taken on the goal kicking as well and has barely missed a kick for the last three games. David's an excellent player who listen and takes on everything you are trying to get across so I have absolutely no worries about him in there, he has a great rugby brain.

"Look, we have a big challenge in front of us. There will be nothing easy but it's still in our hands."