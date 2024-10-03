Ballymoney’s Matthew Pollock and Jordan Munnis combine to stop City of Derry’s Nathan Campbell during last week's Junior Cup tie. Photo: George Sweeney

​Despite being only three games into the Ulster Championship 1 season, City of Derry's trip to Grosvenor on Saturday already feels like an 'underlined' fixture for both clubs admits Judges Road Head Coach, Eugene Murnane.

The 'Green and Black' have one win from three league games after a summer of upheaval which saw the club loose a number of First XV regulars and sit eighth in the early season table. One place below them are this weekend's opponents who have yet to register a league win and, even at this early juncture, Murnane knows the value of taking points off teams close to Derry in the standings.

"It is a massive game for us," he explained, "I don't want to be saying things like our season hangs on this game because it doesn't - it's only the beginning of October after all - but after the start we've had we really need to get something from the game.

"From speaking to people about last year, I get the impression the team relied quite a bit on a few individuals pulling the game out of the fire for them but unfortunately these players aren’t there now.

City of Derry’s Benn Henderson offloads the ball in a tackle with Ballymoney’s Matthew Bell during last week's Junior Cup tie. Photo: George Sweeney

"That can happen at any club and what it means is that we have to work harder as a team. When you know you have individuals like that sometimes you don't have to work as hard, you have a 'get of out jail free' card so to speak.

"I'm trying to change the mindset so that we work harder collectively. Work hard in defence, work hard if the ball is kicked behind us and support team-mates. As a team we have to take collective responsibility and back each other up."

After an opening day league victory, Derry have slipped to three successive defeats, two in the league and last week's Junior Cup reversal at home to Ballymoney, the second game in a row in which Derry failed to register a point. Frustrating? Yes according to Murnane but he still sees reason for optimism.

"The (Ballymoney) result didn't go the way we want at all but there was still plenty to take from the game," he adds, "It was the same at Bangor. The first half up in Bangor we did alright before they ran away with it second half.

"The game last week against Ballymoney, we were behind at half-time again but I thought we had played some stuff which was as good a rugby as we’d played all season. Although we were behind on the scoreboard - were we going to get those points back? Maybe not - but that wasn't the issue. The issue was trying to maintain the first half performance in the second half which didn't come about.

"At the minute we're capable of playing a decent 40 minutes but as yet we haven't managed to do that for the full 80. That has to be the aim this weekend."

If Derry are to score a second league win they'll have to do it without Tom Cameron and Jack Beattie but they do welcome back Stephen Corr, David Lapsley and Ryan Higgins for a game Murnane knows Grosvenor will also be targeting.

"Grosvenor are in the same boat as us. Now, let’s be honest, when you are in this position in the league you have to be taking points off the teams that are in and around you in the table.

"I would imagine they’re looking at our results up top now and they will fancy themselves for a first win of the season. They will be approaching the game in the same way we are. For us we have to go there with an attitude like we have been starting the last two games especially but then maintaining it for the full 80 minutes to get the result that's needed.”