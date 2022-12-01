City of Derry’s Davy Graham gets by Clogher Valley pair David Wilson and Adam Boles last week at Judges Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS – 122

The Antrim side claimed the points at Judges Road in October in a 20-17 victory McCarter describes as Derry's worst performance of the season and he's anxious to see his side set the record straight.

"We do own Carrick one because it was our poorest performance of the season we we lost to them at home. a month or so ago," admitted McCarter, "We definitely owe them one but I think the players know that and if we can show the same level of commitment defensively that we showed last week against Clogher Valley then we will create opportunities in attack. We just have to take them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were too passive and a bit laboured the last time we met so we have to set that right. Our focus will be on our own performance but it will be a tough game. If we don't perform to our best to will be just as difficult as it was at home."

Simon Logue, Gerard Doherty and David Browne remained sidelined for Derry with McCarter pin-pointing an improvement in his team's set-piece work this week.

"I think if we can sort our set piece out - which has been a bit of an issue lately, especially the line-out - then it will give us a base to work off. We perhaps lack a bit of height in there at the minute with some of the boys who are missing.

"But if we can get our set pieces right it gives us a platform and then, in attack,we have to vary our game a bit more. I thought the last time we met Carrick we were quite predictable so hopefully we can add a bit more unpredictability to our game and cause them problems."

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was plenty to be positive about last Saturday despite a Towns' Cup exit at the hands of unbeaten league leaders Clogher Valley and McCarter wants to see the same level of commitment again this Saturday.

"Al I ask is that the boys are totally committed for 80 minutes and work hard because I think if they do that then we stand a good chance in any game," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I definitely felt last week against Clogher was a really committed performance. Probably had we shown just a bit more quality in some instances then we could have come away with the victory.