David Lapsley may miss City of Derry's game against Portadown. Photo: George Sweeney

​​Head Coach Eugene Murnane has challenged his City of Derry players to show they've learned from last week's defeat at Bangor when they welcome Portadown to Judges Road on Saturday (2.30pm).

After the positivity of an opening day victory over Randalstown, the 'Green and Black' conceded 10 tries against one of the promotion favourites in Upritchard Park, a result which Murnane believes was much of Derry's own making with too many players below their best.

The Welsh man preferred to concentrate on the positives of a display in which Derry's set piece was solid but admitted he wants to see a different mindset from his players when the Co. Armagh side arrive at the weekend.

"What I'd be looking for this week is an attitude change as much as anything because if the attitude is right it can cover a multitude of things," explained the Derry coach, "If the attitude is right we'll defend better, if the attitude is right we'll want to clear out rucks and things like that.

"There are a few boys there who know themselves they didn't play the way they’re capable of last week so I'd like to think they'll be out to set the record straight for themselves. I always sum my my sides by the way they defend, the attitude they bring the defence. For me that gives you the DNA of your team.

"I've not been here long but I've already seen these players are much better than what we showed last week at Bangor so we need to show that against Portadown and the first step toward that is the mindset we approach the game with."

The Chambers Park club arrive in Derry having lost both their opening league fixtures but Murnane believes Derry's result last week will have Portadown eyeing a first win of the season.

"I don't know too much about them, only what the results have told us so far. Now, if I was in the Portadown camp I'd probably be thinking, after losing the second game last week and then seeing our result, I'd imagine they see this as their first win of the season. That's the mentality I think they'll be travelling with and that's got to be an incentive for us.

"This is a game, well, it's not a life or death situation where you've got a win but it's a game you have to make an impact on. No one wins leagues or gets relegated after two games but you can't go on letting matches pass you by. You have to start winning as soon as possible."

Derry could be without centre David Lapsley this weekend if weather permits the final weekend of the local cricket season to go ahead but Murnane believes Derry still have enough quality to attack the game from the start.

"If we can get at this game from the start we can make it as easier or as hard as we want for ourselves," he added, "If we can get a good start it won't be easy for them after losing their first two games and then the ball is in our court.

"I think that's what it's about this week for us. Let's get the attitude right and let's redeem ourselves a little bit. Let's show a little bit more pride than we did last week. If we do that the performance can go up by 30 or 40% which these boys are more than capable of."