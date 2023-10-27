City of Derry head coach Richard McCarter (left) and forwards coach Chris Cooper. Photo: George Sweeney

After a mixed start to the season in which the 'Green and Black' have won three and lost three, they have another opportunity to prove they deserve to be considered one of the division's top side this weekend when in-form Cooke arrive at Judges Road on Saturday for a game McCarter believes can lay a marker for his team.

"It is a bit like the Ballyclare game where, if we want to be taken seriously at this level we have to start winning these sorts of games," explained the Derry coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know we beat them last year at home, it was our best performance of the season, and it is going to take something similar this year to beat them because they have been on a real roll in the league.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That said, we can win, we just need everyone to be on their game and taking chances when they come our way. We can't afford to fall asleep like we have done at times over the last few weeks."

After losing to bottom side Carrick two weeks ago, Derry responded with a crucial victory over Portadown last week in a match Derry were cruising through until two late tries for the visitors threatened a shock comeback. Indeed it took a match winning Simon Logue tackle in injury time to finally get Derry over the line.

"Last week was a strange game," added McCarter, "For 73 minutes we looked in control. We were very good in the first half and then the second half was scrappy from both teams. We lost our flow a bit but we scored with about nine or 10 minutes to go to make it 24-8 and I thought, 'Game Over'. But the last seven minutes was just carnage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were very lucky to hold on for the win in the end as it turned out and it was an important win, just to get over the line. It was a big result."

It's a performance McCarter knows Derry will have to improve on if they are harbour hopes of victory against third placed Cooke.

"We need to up the performance levels from the last couple of weeks and having the likes of Davy (Graham) back will be a big influence in that. We have missed him from an attacking point of view, but probably even more so from a defensive point of view. Teams just don't get out and around us when he's playing.