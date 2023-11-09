City of Derry will welcome back Simon Logue against Dromore this weekend. Photo: George Sweeney

​City of Derry can gatecrash Championship One's top three this weekend when rivals Dromore arrive at Judges Road for the middle fixture of three potentially pivotal games for the 'Green & Black'.

It was one down, two to go last week as Richard McCarter's men scored a second Ulster Junior Cup win in two ties with victory over Queen's Seconds in Belfast but the stakes get racked up again on Saturday with the visit of the Co. Down club. The game is one of only two rearranged fixtures taking place, the other seeing unbeaten leaders Ballyclare travel to third placed Cooke, who currently sit four points above fourth placed Derry.

Dromore are a further three back in fifth and it’s a scenario that means the team leaving Judges Road this weekend with the win will make ground on at least one of the division's current top three sides.

"The fact there are only the two games on this weekend and both ourselves and Dromore know one of the other top teams will drop points makes it all the more important we win," explained McCarter, "The closer we can keep to those top two or three the better.

"The way I am, I always take each week as it comes but Saturday does feel like a potentially big weekend. In fact the next two weeks are massive for us with Dromore in the league and then Ballyclare in the Irish Junior Cup.

"Dromore will be targeting the game the same as us. When they came to Judges Road last year I've never seen a team as up for it as they were. I know that was the first game of last season and we had just been relegated but I'd imagine they'll come up with a similar attitude this time around. The only difference is we will be prepared for it whereas we weren't last season.

"We are playing well and scoring plenty of tries, so it's important we approach the game with confidence but we cannot afford those wee blips that have happened in games recently. If we get our noses in front we have to show our maturity by closing out games instead of allowing teams back into it."

There is good news on the selection front as well for McCarter and Chris Cooper with Simon Logue back in contention alongside forwards Stephen Corr, Tiernan Thornton and Sam Duffy, giving the Derry coach a headache he's delighted to have.

"We were saying last night it's nice to have a few selection headaches, especially in the forwards after a number of boys stepped up last week," added the Derry head coach, "We do have a few decisions to be made over the next week or two but that's great, it gives us plenty of strength in depth now that we know we can 100 per cent rely on those players to come in and do a job. Every manager wants these types of 'problems'."

Derry will have plenty to prove against a Dromore team which got the better of the Judges Road men twice last season with McCarter warning he's expecting a stern test.

"I would put this match in the same sort of bracket as the Cooke game from a couple of weeks back; we have got to win these games against top four rivals and Dromore are definitely one of those, which makes it all the more to win so we can put a bit of daylight between us and them.