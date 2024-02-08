City of Derry's season on the line in Ballymoney tie says Coach Richard McCarter

City of Derry’s Adam Marley is hauled to the ground by Ballyclare’s Jack Gamble while Fearghus Canning looks on in last week's league encounter. Photo: George Sweeney

The Judges Road men have suffered extensively with injuries in the post-Christmas period - Gary McKinley the latest name added to the casualty list after dislocating his AC joint in last week's heavy league defeat against Ballyclare - and those absentees have taken a toll as Derry's promising Championship One campaign faltered and they exited the Towns' Cup against Ballymena Seconds.

Those setbacks have only heightened the significance of this weekend's tie with McCarter refusing to sugar coat what the game means in the overall context of Derry's season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's the biggest game we've had in a couple of years, that's how important it is," explained the Derry Head Coach, "It is literally our season.

"If we lose on Saturday our season is basically over. Although we do have a few league games still to play afterwards, if we lose on Saturday we have nothing really to aim for so it's massive, but a win changes everything.

"With just how the last few weeks have gone, it's shown how fine the margins are in sport and Saturday is another prime example of that. If we win, it will change everybody's mood. Not only that, it changes the complexion of the season. It's a chance to get into another cup semi-final, so we simply have to win it."

Despite the loss of McKinley, who had been enjoying an excellent season in Derry's back row, there was some light at the end of the injury tunnel with the return of Davy Graham, Jake McDevitt and Simon Logue for this weekend's huge cup clash while Sam Duffy has also made himself available for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Losing Gary (McKinley) is a big blow because he's been one of our top performers this year in the pack," lamented McCarter, "But just having Davy (Graham) is a big plus and then Logie's experience is another boost. Jake's work in the back row has been excellent, his tackle count in matches and stuff like that, it will all make a difference for us because we have really struggled these last few weeks with injuries.

"It's a real pity to lose Gary who has been excellent this year but at least we have a bit of positive news on the selection front for a change with those other guys coming back."

Favourites

Derry go into Saturday's match-up as favourites against the side sitting two places below them in fifth in the Championship One table and having already defeated the Co. Antrim men 41-27 when the sides met on the opening day of the league season.

However McCarter stressed he wouldn't be reading anything into that six try victory in September, with both teams having improved considerably since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know an awful lot about Ballymoney. We met in the first game of the season and while we ended up pretty comfortable winners I know they were missing a few that day so we can't really read anything into that game.

"They've been pretty consistent and their results have picked up throughout the year. They have a lot of good players so it will be a big, big game and we're expecting a very tough challenge.

"We'll have to play well but I think the last few weeks hasn't been a fair refection of us this season due to the amount of injuries we've had to cope with. Hopefully getting a few of the lads back might help us show what we are capable of again."

With Championship One's top two - Ballyclare and Enniskillen - meeting in one of the other quarter-finals McCarter knows the competition is a realistic shot at silverware for a Derry side which has shown real progress this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Look, I'm not really bothered about any tag, favourites or underdogs," he added, "To my mind we just have to win the game regardless of how either team is billed going into it. I don't even care how I win it, we just need to win the game.